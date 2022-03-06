Are Fortnite lobbies skill-based as of Chapter 3?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is almost coming to an end. With various changes in gameplay, to the introduction of a new arsenal of weapons in-game, players have had their fun getting familiar with the flipped island. Several users joined the game for the first time, while some continued their journey from the Chapter 2 island.

Most of the players in the community have played public matches this season to have some fun with the in-game items and a wide range of quests. But most importantly, it was to get the Victory Royale in matches to add a Victory Crown to their collection.

Now that most of them have got numerous of them, the question remains, are they still playing in bot lobbies? Or is skill-based matchmaking obliterated from the current Fortnite chapter?

Fortnite skill-based matchmaking in Chapter 3

Skill-based matchmaking has been a topic of hot debate amongst the Fortnite community. Players have been speculating whether it is active in the current season or not. Well, the answer is, it is.

In the above video, a user explains using a third-party website how anyone can check for themselves how many average bots vs real players they would face in a match.

An average player with a higher skill level (Image via YouTube/UltraL2)

A player with a lower skill level faces mostly bots (Image via YouTube/UltraL2)

The images clearly show that users with a higher skill level face more PC players and lesser bots in a single match. Users with a lower skill level, who have just started playing, face more than half the lobby as bots and almost just one real player.

This shows how skill-based matchmaking can impact gameplay for several users and the advantage offered to lower-skill players compared to tryhards or sweats.

Player base speaks out about skill-based matchmaking in Fortnite Chapter 3

IllustriousNATH YT @nathan01938 Fortnite skill based match making is very sweaty. Do you all agree ? Fortnite skill based match making is very sweaty. Do you all agree ? https://t.co/UeST3e5QWD

There has been tremendous outrage from the player community regarding skill-based matchmaking. Loopers are already tired of higher-level players' unfair advantage over lower-level players. The problem lies in the tier of skill Epic has defined for each user.

X24_PredatoR @X24Predator Does Fortnite have skill based match making or are we randomly queuing up with pros ? The skill gap in my recent lobbies is insane from guys who can barely build to pro level sweats in one match! Does Fortnite have skill based match making or are we randomly queuing up with pros ? The skill gap in my recent lobbies is insane from guys who can barely build to pro level sweats in one match!

DunkinDingus @DunkinDingus



My team had 3952, of which I had 1981 of those. Not even CLOSE.



Either get rid of it, or fix it. This kind of stuff makes people not want to play. @FortniteGame You really need to adjust your skill based match making. Got absolutely destroyed by a team that had 11,259 wins.My team had 3952, of which I had 1981 of those. Not even CLOSE.Either get rid of it, or fix it. This kind of stuff makes people not want to play. @FortniteGame You really need to adjust your skill based match making. Got absolutely destroyed by a team that had 11,259 wins.My team had 3952, of which I had 1981 of those. Not even CLOSE.Either get rid of it, or fix it. This kind of stuff makes people not want to play.

While skill-based matchmaking is still there, players have noticed a massive gap between their gaming skills and sweaty users' skills in their lobby. Various players have voiced their opinions on this unfair advantage. Epic is still working on newer updates to fix such issues.

The community hopes for the developers to listen to their plea and fix such issues when Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 begins.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar