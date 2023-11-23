Bender Bending Rodríguez Fortnite skin breaks PG-13 guidelines when emoting

Fortnite is no stranger to collaborations that bring iconic characters from other universes and IPs into the game's vibrant universe. The introduction of the Bender Bending Rodriguez from Futurama was a welcome treat for fans of the show and game alike, as they could don their favourite quippy robot's outfit into battle. However, a recent discovery from the community has resulted in both humor and controversy.

Players have discovered that when performing the Rock, Paper, Scissors emote, the Bender Bending Rodriguez skin unintentionally depicts the character showing a middle finger, a gesture that breaks the game's PG-13 guidelines. This also raises questions about the move's implications in Fortnite's newly introduced age rating system.

The Bender Bending Rodriguez skin in Fortnite brings PG-13 breaking gesture

The Bender Bending Rodriguez skin, a fan-favorite from the game's collaboration with the Futurama animated series, introduced a beloved and quirky addition to the game's already vast roster. However, when players engage in the Rock, Paper, Scissors emote, Bender's hand looks like it's flipping someone off.

This hilarious instance could be happening due to the majority of Fortnite emotes, including the Rock, Paper, Scissors emote, being designed for human and other humanoid characters. Bender's robot hands struggle to conform to the emote's design, and end up using the middle finger when he tries to gesture scissors. Needless to say, this breaches the game's PG-13 rating.

The gesture's impact on the new age rating system

Fortnite recently implemented an age rating system, classifying skins and cosmetic items based on the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) system. This move by Epic Games was intended to ensure a more age-appropriate gaming experience.

However, the unintentional middle finger gesture in the Bender Bending Rodrigues skin emote poses a challenge. While Epic Games has confirmed that players will be able to use any cosmetic they want in the Big Bang live event, it raises concerns about how this move, which is seemingly harmless in nature, still inadvertently breaks the game's PG-13 guidelines.

At the time of writing, Epic Games has not officially addressed the unexpected gesture associated with the Bender Bending Rodriguez skin. The developer may choose to rectify the emote to maintain a PG-13 environment or address the gesture in a lighthearted manner, given the inadvertent manner of the depiction.

