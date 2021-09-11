Best Fortnite Desert Zone Wars map codes in 2021

Fortnite's Desert Zone Wars is one of the most popular modes in the game, where players can partake in unique arenas to have fun or test their combat/movement skills. The maps mimic a sandy environment filled with buildings and structures from popular beachy named locations of the main game.

While most are decent choices, some maps fair much better than others in terms of quality and overall ability to act as a viable combat arena. Here's a quick list of the top-rated Desert Zone War maps that Fortnite players love in 2021.

Codes for best Desert Zone Wars maps in Fortnite as of 2021

1) Sahara Desert Zone Wars Refresh - 1434-8021-7042

This refurbished Desert Zone Wars map is one of the greatest out there for players to battle within. It's bigger than the original, hosts more structures and carries the theme of a desert biome arena.

Vikings own half the map in this updated version, and there's tons of hiding places to ambush unsuspecting enemies. This map has been vouched for as one of the better Desert Zone War arenas, so be sure to put this at the top of the list.

2) Desert Zone Wars 2.0 - 2933-9455-4583

This map has over 50K views on Dropnite, a popular website for Fortnite's creative maps. It's similar to the Sahara Desert Refresh map in its style, as many of these types of maps are, but it differs from them with its open arena and colorful decorations.

Sixteen players can battle it out in this map, which is a little smaller than the one mentioned above. Fortnite players who enjoy the Desert Zone Wars mode should check out this map while going through the list. It makes for one of the more fun creative map codes available.

3) Desert Zone Wars - 9700-3224-6429

Made by the same creator who made the Desert Zone Wars 2.0 map above, this arena features many of the same elements with its own twists. It has over 15K views with an open-style map like the 2.0 version.

Drop into a sandy map and fight other players behind colorful structures in the Zone Wars mode. Most seem to like this map for its versatile combat situations that are offered by the placement of the buildings and structures. Hop over with the code given above to test out this Desert Zone Wars map and dominate the arena.

