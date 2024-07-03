New Fortnite pros keep rising every season with the evolving mechanics. There are new names in every Cash Cup who win dominantly and quickly build a fanbase. However, some pro players stand out because of their consistency and amazing mechanics. These players will surely make a big name in upcoming S-tier tournaments such as the FNCS 2024 Global Championship.

On that note, here are the five best upcoming Fortnite pros to look out for in 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion

Merstach and four other best upcoming Fortnite Pros

1) Merstach

Merstach (Image via ESL)

Latvian powerhouse Andrej "Merstach" Piratov is a 17-year-old Fortnite pro currently signed with Karmin Corp alongside Malibuca, veno, and SwizzY. He has been actively participating in Fortnite tournaments since 2021 and has earned over $600k in tournament winnings.

Merstach is one of the most consistent and inspiring Fortnite pros ever, placing high in almost every S-tier tournament alongside Malibuca. He has won the FNCS EU Major for two consecutive years now, qualifying for both the FNCS 2024 Global Championship and Esports World Cup 2024. He has been streaming on Twitch almost daily since the release of Chapter 5 Season 3.

2) Ritual

Ritual on left (Image via ESL)

Ritual is an 18-year-old American Fortnite player currently signed with XSET Esports. He earned $83k in tournament winnings in 2024, making him one of the highest-earning Fortnite players of the year. He got 1st in twelve tournaments, the highest in 2024 tied with Russian player Malibuca.

Ritual is widely regarded as the best American Fortnite player in recent times, consistently gaining high placements in every Cash Cup and mid-tier tournament. His qualification for both FNCS 2024 Semi-finals and Esports World Cup NA CQ further attests to his skills and consistency.

3) rezon ay

rezon ay (Image via YouTube || rezon ay)

Lennard "rezon ay" Sill is a 17-year-old German player who has been active in the Fortnite competitive scene since 2019. He signed with Exceed Esports on May 18, 2024. He has earned over $60k in tournament winnings in 2024, and a total of $491k throughout his career.

rezon ay gained massive popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, consistently getting high placements in almost every EU Cash Cup, alongside Noahreyli. He streams almost daily on Twitch, playing 1v1s or scrims for practice. His dedication to the game makes him one of the Fortnite players to look out for in the Esports World Cup 2024.

4) Kami

Kami (Image via ESL)

Michał "Kami" Kamiński was one of the most talked about Fortnite pros in 2023, winning Gamers8 and finishing second in the FNCS 2023 Global Championship. This 19-year-old Polish talent is currently signed with Gaiman Gladiators alongside Howly, NeFrizi, S1ned, and Vanyak3kk.

Kami and Setty make one of the most popular pro duos in the community, known for their amazing coordination and consistent high placements in big tournaments. He has earned over $1.4 million in esports earnings, making him one of the highest-earning pros ever.

5) G13ras

G13ras (Image via X/@G13ras)

Artur "G13as" Gierasimowicz is one of the most underrated Fortnite pros from the EU region. This Polish youngster has been actively participating in Fortnite tournaments since early 2020. He was last signed with Northern Star Gaming.

G13as' playstyle is quite straightforward, playing for placements in the start and gaining high eliminations in final storm circles. Although he does not have enough high placements in S-tier tournaments, many would agree that his hard work and consistency can help him qualify for the Fortnite Esports World Cup 2024.

