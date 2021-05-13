Fortnite Boar locations: Where to find Boars in Fortnite Season 6 (updated May 13th)

Fortnite Season 6 saw the release of tamable animals on the battle royale island as a part of its primal theme.

Epic Games initially introduced four assorted animals across various locations on the map. It was later followed up with the release of Raptors, taking the total number of species in Fortnite Season 6 up to five.

These animals in Fortnite Season 6 can not only be hunted for resources but can also be tamed to accompany the player throughout the course of the match.

Of all the animals available in Fortnite Season 6, considering how easily accessible they are, Boars are definitely one of the easiest to find. However, players should note that these animals are capable of wandering into various regions of the map.

This article features a detailed rundown of all the locations where Boars spawn in Fortnite Season 6.

Boar locations in Fortnite Season 6

There are more than 20 Boars in each game in Fortnite Season 6 for players to find. Locations where players can find these wild animals in abundance include:

The woods located between Sweaty Sands and Holly Hedges;

Inside the pigpen in the farm located at Colossal Crops

Inside the vicinity of Stealthy Stronghold

In the primal-themed woods located to the east of Pleasant Park

In the green pastures located next to Catty Corner and Retail Row.

Scavenging through these locations in Fortnite Season 6 will definitely allow players to find Boars in the game. There have been various weekly quests in Fortnite Season 6 involving wild animals, especially boars.

This guide will help players who are yet to complete all those quests by providing updated locations on the map to find Boars.

Other species of animals available in Fortnite Season 6 include:

Chickens;

Frogs;

Wolves; and

Raptors.

While the Wolves and Raptors can deal massive bursts of damage, the Boars are fairly peaceful animals who do not attack the player until they feel threatened. Players can use Hunter's Cloak to get closer to the Boars in Fortnite Season 6 without alarming the animals.