How to tame wildlife in Fortnite Season 6?

Fortnite Season 6 saw the introduction of wild animals that can be hunted or tamed into the battle royale island.

The release of Fortnite Season 6 was marked by The Foundation's introduction, who stabilized the Zero Point. However, before The Foundation could seal off the Zero Point, the unstable reactor sent a massive pulse across the island, bringing forth a primordial era-theme to the entire game.

The arrival of this primordial-theme has caused various forms of animals to appear on the island, with rumors suggesting even more will be coming soon. The list of animals currently available in Fortnite Season 6 are:

Boars

Chickens

Frogs

Wolves

However, only boars and wolves can be tamed for now. Chickens and frogs can be useful for harvesting bones and meat during the course of a match in Fortnite Season 6. Chickens can also be used as gliders to make quick rotations across the map.

Taming wildlife in Fortnite Season 6

Taming boars or wolves in Fortnite is fairly simple. However, considering the mechanics involved, it can also get extremely tricky at times. These wild animals are set in such a manner that they will start attacking the player as soon as they get detected by the animals.

To avoid getting detected by these animals, players are advised to craft the Hunter's Cloak in Fortnite Season 6. The Hunter's Cloak prevents the player from getting detected by these animal's smelling abilities. It also allows the player to move up close to these animals to interact and eventually tame them.

Players are advised to lure boars and wolves with food before trying to tame them. This will cause the animal to be distracted while the player moves closer and tames them.

Although boars can be lured with foragable items in Fortnite Season 6, it is absolutely necessary to lure wolves with raw meat. Players can obtain raw meat by hunting chickens and boars in Fortnite. Chickens are much easier to find and hunt in comparison to boars.

Players who are facing trouble in locating these animals should head over to the Weeping Wood. Considering the massive growth of forests in the region, it is fairly easy to spot wolves in the vicinity.

Rumors suggest that the primordial-theme is simply a prologue for even bigger and more dangerous beings to make their way into Fortnite. Dinosaurs and raptors could be making an appearance in Fortnite Season 6, according to some rumors.

With no confirmation from Epic Games regarding the same, it remains to be seen whether Jurassic creatures do pay a visit to Fortnite Island.