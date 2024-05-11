“BR was ignored. It’s all in the LEGO mode”: Fortnite community is disappointed with this year’s Star Wars event

With the launch of the latest Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration, players were given various Star Wars-themed offerings that are not limited to just Battle Royale. This year's Star Wars Day celebrations have been expanded to the game's vast ecosystem, with Rocket Racing, the Festival mode, and most importantly, the LEGO mode, receiving their fair share of content related to the collaboration.

However, it seems like some players are not happy with the focus on LEGO Fortnite when it comes to Star Wars collaboration, as highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/Rudniy. In the post, the player explained their disappointment with this year's Star Wars collaboration focusing more on the vast additions to the LEGO mode than Battle Royale.

The Reddit post attracted much attention from the Fortnite community, with user u/akakumo279 echoing the Reddit post's sentiments and exclaiming how:

“BR was ignored. It’s all in the LEGO mode”

Other members of the community had their own opinions on the situation, with Reddit user u/WraiSK expressing their surprise at Epic Games not adding Lightsabers, which have become a staple of any Star Wars collaboration. However, they also provided a possible explanation, highlighting how Epic Games potentially did so because the Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration ended a few days before the Star Wars collaboration.

Comments from the Fortnite community (Reddit/Rudniy)

To this, Reddit user u/Mango_Tango_Requiem expressed that it would not have been a problem as evidenced by the 2022 Star Wars collaboration, where the game had elements from the Dragon Ball collaboration at the same time as Darth Vader and his Lightsaber. Another user, u/nflfan32, highlighted that even though the Battle Royale offerings might be lacking, the collaboration has added a lot to do in the LEGO mode.

Referencing the Wookie Bowcaster weapon and how they are still enjoying the content in the collaboration, Reddit user u/cereal_killah_1980 commented:

"That bowcaster is being slept on. The splash damage is useful and direct hits slap. Maybe not as much content as previous years but I’m still enjoying it."

What does the LEGO Fortnite Star Wars collaboration include?

The Star Wars collaboration for this year is heavily focused on the LEGO Fortnite mode and this can be seen by the amount of content added to the mode. This includes Star Wars-themed weapons like the E-11 Blaster Rifle, Wookie Bowcaster, and others that can be acquired by crafting them using the LEGO Fortnite Rebel Workbench, a special Crafting Station exclusively used for Star Wars items.

Additionally, the collaboration has introduced the first-ever LEGO Star Wars Pass, which not only features Star Wars-themed building kits but also the debut of the beloved Wookie, Chewbacca.

