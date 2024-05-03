How to build a Rebel Workbench in LEGO Fortnite

With the launch of the LEGO Fortnite Star Wars collaboration, Epic Games has introduced a ton of new content into the LEGO game mode that is inspired by the Star Wars universe. One such element is the new Rebel Workbench, a twist on the classic Upgrade Bench from the LEGO game mode, solely dedicated to crafting items and weapons from the Star Wars universe.

This article will break down how to build your own Rebel Workbench so you can join the Rebel Alliance's fight against the Empire by equipping yourself with powerful items like the E-11 Blaster Rifle and the Thermal Detonator.

Steps to make Rebel Workbench in LEGO Fortnite

1) Acquire the required materials

Stormtroopers are all around the LEGO map (Image via Epic Games)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Before starting your journey to craft a Rebel Workbench, make sure you have the right ingredients. To unlock the crafting recipe for the Rebel Workbench, you need to add Plastoid to your LEGO inventory.

You can acquire Plastoid by making your way to one of the many Stormtrooper camps spread across your LEGO Fortnite world and eliminate them. Eliminating a Stormtrooper should grant you two to four pieces of Plastoid. However, you will need more than just Plastoid to craft a Rebel Workbench, as wood is also a pivotal material. Given below are the ingredients and the quantity required to craft a Rebel Workbench:

Five Wood

Eight Plastoid

Since both of these resources can be found in abundance in your LEGO Fortnite world, it shouldn't be hard to prepare yourself for the next step.

2) Building a Rebel Workbench

You can craft a variety of weapons with the Rebel Workbench (Image via Epic Games)

After acquiring all the required materials, you can get on to building a Rebel Workbench. To build this structure, go to your building menu. Under the Utility section, you should find the Rebel Workbench at the very bottom of the long list of builds available.

Using the Rebel Workbench, you can create a variety of weapons such as the E-11 Blaster Rifle, the Wookie Bowcaster, and the DL-44 Blaster Rifle. You can use these weapons in your fight against the Empire and you get to keep them in your LEGO Fortnite inventory even after the collaboration has ended.

That's not all, however, as building a Rebel Workbench not only opens up the prospect of acquiring Star Wars-themed weapons and items but also provides you with Studs. Studs is a valuable currency introduced in the v29.40 update that allows you to progress through the LEGO Fortnite Star Wars Pass and unlock exclusive LEGO Building Kits inspired by the Star Wars universe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback