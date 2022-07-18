Can Captain America wield Thor's Reformed Mjolnir in Fortnite?

Soon after the Thor Odinson and Mighty Thor skins were released in Fortnite, a swift wave of backlash emerged from fans because Stormbreaker was limited to four skins. Thankfully, Epic Games took note of the issue and changed the exclusive of the item.

Following the update v21.30, set to occur on Monday (July 18), the Harvesting Tool will be wieldable by all characters in-game. Since the lore states that anyone can use the weapon, this change makes perfect sense. Sadly, the same cannot be said about Mjolnir.

Shiina @ShiinaBR The "Stormbreaker" Pickaxe & "Stormbreaker's Flight" Glider can be used by ALL skins after the next update! The "Stormbreaker" Pickaxe & "Stormbreaker's Flight" Glider can be used by ALL skins after the next update!

This Harvesting Tool can only be lifted by skins deemed worthy. Currently, there are only four such skins in-game, one of them being Captain America.

However, the real question is:

"Can he wield Reformed Mjolnir?"

Captain America could wield Reformed Mjolnir in Fortnite

The answer is yes; he is worthy enough to wield Reformed Mjolnir. Although the weapon mostly answers to Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder, theoretically, Captain America would still be worthy of wielding it if he was around.

Since he could wield an unshattered version of the weapon, wielding Reformed Mjolnir would only make sense. It can be argued that he could also use the hammer to its full capacity.

While this can't be seen in the MCU due to the storyline's circumstances, fans can live out the moment in Fortnite.

To summarize, Mjolnir and Reformed Mjolnir can only be used with four outfits — Thor, Thor Odinson, Mighty Thor, and Captain America.

While that may seem unfair, it's lore-accurate to a large extent. The developers might add in more characters in the future who will be able to wield these weapons.

Which other characters can lift Mjolnir and Reformed Mjolnir if added to Fortnite?

While many powerful characters come to mind, a few stand out. Perhaps the best example would be Hela.

Although it can be argued that she never wielded the hammer, she did stop it in its tracks and shatter it into pieces. While she's most definitely not worthy, she can indeed "hold" it.

shikamaru stan 🫶🏾 @demojaaa Another Iconic scene. Hela breaking Mjolnir was a moment Another Iconic scene. Hela breaking Mjolnir was a moment https://t.co/rxPJKqmyOa

Another worthy character would be Vision, who effortlessly picked up Mjolnir and handed it to Thor in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Sadly, since he was destroyed in the main timeline, there's no way for Epic to bring him to Fortnite. Adding him now would seem somewhat random and offbeat.

Javierhunter G @JavierhunterG And the robot skins? Robot skins could lift Strombreaker and Mjolnir like Vision because they are machines and machines don't need to be worthy to lift Mjolnir unless that robot is being used by an unworthy person And the robot skins? Robot skins could lift Strombreaker and Mjolnir like Vision because they are machines and machines don't need to be worthy to lift Mjolnir unless that robot is being used by an unworthy person https://t.co/b0yPxUTmTY

Aside from these two, one character exists in-game who should be able to control the hammer but cannot. For some reason, Moon Knight has been denied access to Mjolnir, although the weapon is made of moon rock.

It would seem that the developers are only allowing characters shown in MCU movies to wield the hammer.

While not wrong, it does limit the usability of this cosmetic item in Fortnite. Having said that, that's just how things are going to be for the foreseeable future.

Until and unless more MCU characters are shown wielding Mjolnir in movies, they will not be able to do so in-game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far