Can you get free skins in Fortnite? Uncovering scam and fraud websites

With the exception of Tfue, who uses no skin to set himself apart, most Fortnite players really like using skins associated with their favorite characters. Being able to play as Spider-Man, Bruno Mars, LeBron James, Wonder Woman, or Naruto is a huge draw for many gamers.

However, those skins aren't free. Even if they came in the battle pass, they still technically cost 950 V-Bucks, which is about 10 USD. And that's not an amount everyone can or wants to spend on a video game.

Free skins are appealing to everyone. Everybody likes free things in almost any context, and this begs the question: Can you get free skins in Fortnite? Here's the answer.

Is it possible for Fortnite players to actually get free skins?

There are a ton of websites that claim to offer free skins to players. These sites are a total scam. Only Epic Games could give players legitimate free skins. A website that offers players the chance to get something like Flytrap for free is fraudulent.

A "Free" skin site (Image via Fortpop.com)

There are tons of fraud websites that offer free cosmetics, including:

Fortpop.com

Fortskins.org

Trailblazer.me

Putnamcountygc.com

Giftcardbuzz.com

Fortfame.com

The above, by no means, is an all-inclusive list. There are probably hundreds or even thousands of skin-generating websites. None of them are safe. It cannot be stressed enough that only Epic Games can truly give free skins.

Websites like this are more than likely just looking to steal accounts by getting players' information. This is unsafe and can result in gamers losing their accounts or even getting banned.

There are ways to legitimately get free skins. While Epic Games does frown upon this, players often give away accounts. If a player is no longer interested in playing the game, they will sometimes give the account to someone else, resulting in the new account-holder getting a bunch of skins for free.

Epic Games itself also offers a lot of free skins. Many times, they give players the chance to unlock a new skin by way of a tournament. This happened most recently with skins like Chica and Ali-A.

Moreover, the company gives players the chance to partake in free challenges to earn cosmetics; this sometimes means a skin. Recently, the Ash-Sassin pack, which holds a free skin, became available to PC players for free.

Ultimately, no website can grant free skins, but Epic Games can and does so at a rather alarming frequency.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh