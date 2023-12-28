"Can we get rid of this legacy sh*t?": Fortnite players agitated about having to wait six months to unlock Styles

Fortnite players are no strangers when it comes to waiting to unlock cosmetics in-game. This has been a recurring trend with the Battle Pass. Mid-season, extra Outfits, Styles, and other cosmetics are unlocked. Players can then spend Battle Stars to obtain them if they have enough or level up to earn more. However, over the course of time, this trend has somewhat been blown out of proportion.

Not too long ago, Epic Games introduced Legacy Sets for Crew subscribers. They feature a vast array of cosmetics, which can be obtained by subscribing for a certain number of months. At first, these Legacy Sets were rare, but over time, they have become more frequent - to the point that the community is now thoroughly agitated. Here is what X user @fitzywym had to say:

"Can we get rid of this legacy sh*t? I'm not trying to wait half a year for a style."

This might seem rather unnecessary or simply an exaggeration, but the community agrees with this statement, and with good reason. What started as an interesting move by Epic Games has now turned into a long-drawn waiting game that can span six months or more.

Fortnite Legacy Sets have irked the community

Legacy Sets are not part of the standard Battle Pass. The only way to obtain one is to subscribe to the Crew. As such, much like everything in Fortnite, this, too, is optional. However, the issue arises when players are made to wait six months to unlock additional styles for Legacy Sets.

The first Legacy Set was Zen, followed by Photonic and Winter's Trickster. All three contained additional benefits that players could unlock by subscribing to Crew for additional months. While there was some backlash, the community concluded that it was worth it.

Since the cosmetics items in these Legacy Sets were unique for each additional month, players did not mind paying for them. However, over time, this trend changed. Epic Games introduced more Legacy Sets, and rather than having unique cosmetic items, they were all replaced with Styles. Here's what the community has to say:

As seen from the numerous comments, no one is happy with this decision. Since the last three Legacy Sets (Extraplanar Hunter, Hybrid Evolved, and Grim Reconning) only have bonus Styles, the agitation is understandable. To make matters worse, players need to subscribe for at least six months to unlock all these Styles. Having an incomplete Legacy Set does not feel good.

How can Epic Games solve this issue?

Considering the feedback, the best way to solve this issue would be to reduce the number of months it takes to unlock all Styles. Epic Games could provide multiple Styles each month. An alternative would be to reduce the number of Styles available.

The last option would be to create more unique Styles and not copy-paste the Styles from one Fortnite Legacy Set to another. This would make the wait more palatable for many and stop creating backlash. Currently, the Styles from the last three Legacy Sets have the same color pattern and are repetitions for the most part.

Since Super Styles present in the Fortnite Battle Pass have something similar, players question the originality of the Crew. Since they are paying extra for it, they expect something different than what can be found in Battle Passes.

While Fortnite Crew Packs have been amazing, in recent times, they have failed to hit the mark. As such, players are slowly losing interest in them. That being said, Epic Games should take a look at Legacy Sets and try to implement feedback given by the community.

