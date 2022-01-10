Can you get the Spider-Man Webshooters in Fortnite Battle Labs and Creative mode?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1's Battle Pass brought our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man onto the island to help players and the Seven in their fight against the IO.

Epic Games also treated the community to a brand new Mythic item, the Spider-Man Web Shooters, which allows players to swing around the whole map. The web Shooters are not exactly weapons, as much as they are a new movement mechanic for getting around the map. However, just like Spider-Man, you can shoot these at nearby enemies to deal minor damage.

While you can get these Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters quite easily in the Battle Royale mode, its not explicitly specified if these pair of web shooters exist in Battle Labs and Creative mode or not.

Are the Spiderman Web shooters available in Fortnite Battle Labs and Creative mode?

Both Battle Labs and Creative are core game modes that have been around for a long time now. While the developers disabled Battle Labs a while ago, it is now back in Chapter 3 for all players to enjoy. Creative mode gives players complete freedom to create their own custom maps and have fun with their friends outside of the Battle Royale mode.

For Battle Labs, Spider-Man's Mythic Web Shooters are available for use. However, these are a lot less common than in Battle Royale mode and their spawn rates are quite irregular. You can find these Mythic items on tree trunks or on walls scattered all across.

Another thing to remember is that you cannot swing infinitely as of now. The Web Shooters allow users to swing up to 80 times, so you might want to remember additional spawn locations.

As for Creative, the Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters are sadly not available in this mode just yet. Seeing the craze and adoration by the community, the developers might someday add the Mythic to the Creative mode.

These web shooters have been a huge success and Epic Games has done a great job in nailing down the swinging mechanics. With Spider-Man's exclusivity to the PlayStation platform, PC gamers finally get a taste of web swinging on a relatively modern title.

A new Mythic weapon called the IO-Brute's Stinger SMG will soon be coming to Chapter 3 Season 1 with the mid-season update. The update will also bring map changes and story updates.

Edited by Danyal Arabi