Can you play Fortnite on KBM and Controller at the same time?

The player base in Fortnite is primarily divided into two groups - those who play on keyboard + mouse and those who rely on controllers. Each group of players experiences different pros and cons depending on how they play.

According to the community, controller players enjoy "aim-assist," while mouse + keyboard players are better at building. While there is some truth to the matter, there's more at work than just input delay.

Speaking of input, there is a third kind of player type. They are called hybrids, and for good reason. Instead of picking a mouse + keyboard or a controller, they choose the best of both worlds.

What are hybrid players, and how do they play Fortnite?

For some strange reason, Fortnite allows multiple peripheral devices to be connected and used simultaneously. For instance, a player can be playing on a mouse + keyboard and shift over to a controller effortlessly.

However, when it comes to hybrid players, they don't need to shift as they play the game using a peculiar combination of mouse + controller. It's unclear how this playstyle came to be, but it does have its uses.

Rather than using the keyboard to edit, players can use the mouse buttons instead. While it may sound rather odd, it is doable. With the build and aim functions all in one place, it's easier for a player to stay in complete control. The controller is used to move about and jump when needed.

However, it would take the average player a lot of time to even grasp the basics of playing in this manner. With all the input buttons placed closely together, the margin of error will be enormous.

Is the hybrid method of playing Fortnite worth the effort?

The answer to this question will depend on player to player. For loopers who enjoy the challenge, this may be the next best thing for them. However, it's best to stick to traditional input devices for those who manage to survive until the end-game.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Made in collaboration with input specialist and flick stick creator



More info: We've added new and improved gyro controls along with flick stick on the platforms that support it.Made in collaboration with input specialist and flick stick creator @JibbSmart , check out the video for all of the details of what's new!More info: fn.gg/GyroControls We've added new and improved gyro controls along with flick stick on the platforms that support it.Made in collaboration with input specialist and flick stick creator @JibbSmart, check out the video for all of the details of what's new!More info: fn.gg/GyroControls https://t.co/Brj0RIJOKj

Furthermore, with the introduction of gyro controls, it would make no sense to use a combination of mouse + controller. Players can use a controller to get the best out of both worlds.

The new Fortnite gyro settings mimic the functions of a mouse + keyboard. With a bit of practice, players who use controllers will play exactly how traditional PC players would. Essentially, to an extent, this makes hybrid gaming obsolete.

