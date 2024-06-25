Can you play Fortnite on Mac?

Playing Fortnite on Apple devices has always been a challenge. Gamers who are looking for Fortnite on Mac often face uncertainty about the game's compatibility and performance. With its vibrant graphics and creative gameplay, Fortnite has gained massive popularity worldwide and is known for its great cross-platform compatibility. However, MacOS is an interesting exception. Yes, you can play it, but not without a few complications. More on that below.

This article explores the current state of Fortnite on Mac and answers everything you need to know, covering the installation method, system requirements, and more.

Note: Players under the age of 18 cannot play Fortnite on any Apple device.

How to play Fortnite on Mac?

The process of installation is quite similar to how players download Fortnite on Windows devices.

1) Download the Epic Games Launcher

Download Epic Games Launcher (Image via Epic Games)

Visit the Epic Games Store and click the top right button that indicates "Download". It will automatically detect your operating system and download the right launcher for your device.

2) Log into your account

Epic Games Login Window (Image via Epic Games)

Enter your email address and password or choose one of the following accounts to log in:

Xbox Live

PlayStation

Steam

Nintendo

Facebook

Google

AppleID

LEGO

It is highly recommended to turn on two-factor authentication for an extra layer of security.

3) Search "Fortnite"

Searching for "Fortnite" in Epic Games Launcher

Currently, Fortnite is on the front page of the store promoting the new Fortnite Reload game mode. Alternatively, head on to "Search Store" on the top left, next to the Epic Games logo. Search for "Fortnite" and hit enter.

4) Add Fortnite to your Library

Fortnite Store Page (Image via Epic Games)

Click on the yellow button on the right that says "Get" to add the game to your library. If it says "Device not supported", don't worry it is still added to your library. The later section of this article will explain the reason behind the compatibility warning.

5) Install Fortnite

Fortnite Installation Window (Image via Epic Games)

Head on to the "Library" tab on the left side of the Epic Games Launcher and navigate to Fortnite. Click on Install and an Installation Window will appear; select the location where you would like to install the game. Wait for the game to download. You have now successfully installed Fortnite on Mac.

Fortnite MacOS system requirements

Understanding the system requirements for Fortnite on Mac is not straightforward. There are a few things to keep in mind. To start with, here are the basic system requirements to run Fortnite on MacOS.

Minimum Requirements Recommended Requirements Operating System MacOS Mojave 10.14.6 MacOS Sonoma 14 Video Card Intel HD4000, AMD Vega 8 AMD R9 280, or equivalent DX11 GPU (non-Nvidia) Processor

Core i3-3225 3.3 GHz Core i5-7300U 3.5GHz, Ryzen 3 3300U, or equivalent. RAM 8 GB 16 GB or higher

Here are a few additional things to keep in mind:

Nvidia GPUs are not supported. The Mac computer must support the Metal API. The full list of Apple Devices supporting Metal is here. A stable wired connection is highly recommended.

Which version of Fortnite is available on Mac?

Fortnite version support on Mac (Image via Epic Games)

As mentioned on the official Epic Games Help Center, the only playable version of Fortnite on Mac is v13.40, which is Chapter 2 Season 3. This means that cross-platform is not possible as the players using other platforms currently have access to the v30.20 version of Fortnite.

The v13.40 version is only accessible via the Library section and that is why it says that the device is unsupported when clicking "Get" on the Fortnite's store page.

Why is Fortnite not updated on Mac?

The "Free Fortnite" movement (Image via Epic Games)

Apple and Epic Games have been in an ongoing feud since 2020. This has resulted in Apple terminating Epic Games' developer account. Epic Games started a movement named "Free Fortnite" in 2020 which fights against both Google and Apple for controlling the in-app payments as well as the user's freedom to download an application from anywhere they want.

This feud resulted in Epic Games not updating the game for Mac users since August 3, 2020. The case has not been settled as of this writing and the future of Fortnite on Mac solely depends on it.

