Children to lose control of Fortnite Creative Mode on November 14, here's why

Fortnite has been stepping up parental control functionality in-game for some time now. This includes several measures such as limiting purchases using credit cards, re-confirming the age of the user, and providing parents/guardians several options to limit account capabilities. Oddly enough, these are not limited to one video game. They extend to others owned by Epic Games such as Fall Guys and Rocket League.

If this was not enough to ensure a smooth user experience, according to an official blog, Epic Games is upping the ante once more. The developers are going to be adding in more safety features once the IARC (International Age Rating Coalition) ratings go online next month. There is a lot that is going to change for young players, and it's probably for the best.

Fortnite players to potentially lose control of Creative Mode on Children's Day

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

It's unclear if this date was chosen on purpose or not, but all players below the age of 14 are potentially going to lose access to Creative Mode in-game. While this sounds rather alarming, it has to do with safety features that will be added in. As mentioned by iFireMonkey, IARC ratings will go live on November 14, 2023. Once these are implemented, parents will have more control of their child's account.

These newly added features will allow parents/guardians to change how things work in Creative Mode. They will be able to block access to certain Islands that have a specific IARC rating. Likewise, they will also be able to unlock specific Islands for their child to play on. If this was not enough, Epic Games has thought about other possibilities as well.

Aside from blocking and unblocking, parents/guardians will also be able to enable/disable the option of allowing the user to create their own game in Creative Mode. With the Creative Mode being the next big thing in the Metaverse, Epic Games wants to make sure everything is in order. While this all may sound a tad radical to most users, there a good reason for these new safety features

Fortnite's Creative Mode may be the future, but there are uncertainties that lie ahead

While there is no doubt that the UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite) is the next big time for Creative Mode, there are several issues at large. Perhaps the most troubling is the issue of rogue maps. Every now and then obscene maps tend to slip through the verification process. Thus far, there have been two major incidents this year.

The first occurred in February when someone had created a "Russia VS Ukraine" map. Given the ongoing situation prevalent in the aforementioned regions, this was rather shocking. The second incident took place a few days ago when a map titled "Palestine VS Israel PVP'' popped up on the Fortnite Discovery Tab.

Expand Tweet

Both were reported and removed, but not before Epic Games had received major backlash for allowing these maps to exist in the first place. Given that children have access to Creative Mode, these new safety features will ensure that they are not exposed to similar maps and are not able to take inspiration from them to make their own.

All in all, while the IARC ratings for the Fortnite Creative Mode will change how things work, it will not affect the current flow too much. If anything, it will ensure that young players enjoy their time in-game and can do so without their parents/guardians worrying about everything.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!