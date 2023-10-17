Fortnite removes age-old feature with new UI update

Following the Fortnite update v26.30, Epic Games introduced a brand-new UI. This was done to address the issues that plagued the old UI in certain ways, but things didn't work out as expected. Although the new UI is amazing to look at and comes with all the modern bells and whistles, for many, it fails to deliver on nearly every front. Most users state that the UI is terrible and needs to be finetuned.

Many within the community pointed out how the UI failed to impress, and one user on Reddit even pointed out how the new UI completely removed a beloved feature. This feature has been around since the early days of the game and was loved by all as it provided useful information about a player's time in the Metaverse. Sadly, after the new UI was implemented, Legacy Achievements vanished from players' profiles.

Fortnite's new UI removes Legacy Achievements found under Career tab

For those new to the game or play casually, losing out on Legacy Achievements is not a big deal. However, for players who have been here since the start of the Battle Royale mode, Legacy Achievements are very personal. They tell the story of a player's time spent in-game through the ages. This could be viewed on what players call a "Timeline."

On this Timeline, players could scroll back to any season they played and check out Legacy Achievements they earned from that particular season. The older a player's account was, the more Legacy Achievements they would have in general. To an extent, this Timeline could also be used to showcase a player's seniority in-game.

After the new UI was implemented, this feature was removed. It is unclear why Epic Games chose to do this, as it was present in-game for years. It is also unknown if they plan on bringing it back via a future update or once the new UI has been fine-tuned. At the moment, the community is rather upset about this change and is speaking their mind on Reddit. Here is what a few users have to say:

As seen from the comments, the Fortnite community is absolutely puzzled as to why Epic Games removed the Timeline alongside Legacy Achievements. Given that it did not affect gameplay in any way, the change seems rather unnecessary. That said, while this change has not been appreciated, it is not the only thing that the community dislikes about the new UI.

"Fortnites' UI evolution is terrible"

While Epic Games may have wanted to give the UI a face-lift, according to the community, they did not do a good job of it. There are numerous complaints about the UI and how certain elements are being pushed more than others. A good example of this comes from a user called Wigwamman72:

While Creative mode is getting the attention it deserves, according to many users, it is being forced on the UI. Instead of being able to find official game modes with ease, users now have to battle their way to find them and end up stumbling upon Creative maps. Here are a few more such remarks about the UI:

Aside from this, there are many more issues that the community is facing with Fortnite's new UI. Many state that they are unable to find things with ease as everything feels cluttered. Some even say that the new UI makes it feel like a mobile game. Here is what they have to say:

With backlash mounting, hopefully, Epic Games takes these suggestions to heart and implements them in Fortnite. While the new UI does look fresh aesthetically, it fails to deliver on functionality. Having a dysfunctional UI may confuse new players to the point where they simply give up and uninstall the game. Considering that Chapter 4 Season 5 is just around the corner and Fortnite Chapter 5 is barely a few weeks away, this could spell disaster.

