Chris Hemsworth is coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Chris Hemsworth Fortnite leaks are still fresh in the memory of many fans. Various data miners had shared images of a character outfit from the game files that resembled Tyler Rake.

For those unaware, Rake was the character played by Hemsworth in the popular Netflix movie Extraction, and he was supposed to make his way to the battle royale game.

Unfortunately, the hype around the Fortnite Extraction collaboration died with the arrival of Chapter 2 Season 8. Some players had forgotten entirely that Chris Hemsworth is coming to the game, but a Netflix trailer has almost confirmed his arrival.

The platform recently released a trailer for the sequel of the popular mercenary movie. This means Extraction 2 will come out soon, and what better way to promote it than introducing the main character in a game played by millions across the globe.

When is Chris Hemsworth coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Netflix dropped the trailer for Extraction 2 at the Tudum event, where Chris Hemsworth was present. In the trailer, fans can see Tyler Rake resurface from the river where he fell after fans presumed him dead in the first movie.

Clearly, Fortnite wants to celebrate the fact by releasing a Tyler Rake skin in Chapter 2 Season 8, leaked previously as well.

Fans had identified similarities in the outfits of the in-game skin and Chris Hemsworth in Extraction. Moreover, the leaked skin had a tattoo similar to the character from the movie.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



In case you forgot, in August this model for an unreleased Tyler Rake outfit was found in the game files.



I assume it will be released when the movie releases!



(Thanks to Netflix just released a trailer for the movie 'Extraction 2'!In case you forgot, in August this model for an unreleased Tyler Rake outfit was found in the game files.I assume it will be released when the movie releases!(Thanks to @marcowrites for making me aware of this!) Netflix just released a trailer for the movie 'Extraction 2'!



In case you forgot, in August this model for an unreleased Tyler Rake outfit was found in the game files.



I assume it will be released when the movie releases!



(Thanks to @marcowrites for making me aware of this!) https://t.co/Vt0PzMuFtu

Therefore, it is almost certain that Chris Hemsworth is collaborating with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 to promote his upcoming movie and that the leaked skin was indeed inspired by Tyler Rake.

Chris Hemsworth Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 release date

Also Read

Unfortunately, Netflix has only released a teaser and still hasn't announced a release date for the upcoming flick. Therefore, it is still uncertain when Chris Hemsworth will arrive at Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

The Aussie actor is appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder, releasing on May 6, 2022. Given his upcoming marvel project needs ample time to build up the hype, Extraction 2 and the Fortnite Chris Hemsworth skin might be released by the end of this year.

Edited by Ravi Iyer