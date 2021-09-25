Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leak reveals 50+ upcoming skins 

A new round of Fortnite skin surveys includes various themed and non-themed skins that will arrive in the battle royale game in the upcoming few weeks.

Based on the survey, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is getting over 50 new skins. Some of these will be outfit styles or new versions of skins that already exist in the game. However, there are certainly some unique skins in the lot that players can expect to release throughout the ongoing season.

All the Fortnite Season 8 leaked themed skins

Anime-themed

The anime-themed skins have been popular with Fortnite fans. From Cyber Infiltration bundle and Demon Slayer to the rumored Naruto skins, players have gone crazy over anime characters in the battle royale game.

Therefore, Epic Games wants to keep the momentum going and introduce more anime-themed characters. The recent survey leaked at least four new anime character outfits that might arrive in Fortnite Season 8.

Toon-Themed

The Toona Fish skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass has been an enormous success. Therefore, there has been a popular demand for more toon-themed Fortnite skins in the community. Fortunately, it seems like players will get what they are asking for as three new toon-themed skins have recently been leaked.

Frozen and Christmas-Themed

As winter arrives, Fortnite will set the tone for the festive season with new Christmas-themed skins and some frozen-themed skins. Ranging from an Anime Christmas character to a Christmas Jonesy, the five new leaked Fortnite skins look amazing.

On top of the Christmas skins, the survey has also leaked four new frozen-themed skins that include a Frozen Midas, which will excite fans.

Apart from all these themed skins, various other skins were a part of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaked skins and might arrive in the battle royale game before the New Year.

What are Fortnite skin surveys?

Skin surveys in Fortnite have been a great source of leaks to shed light on upcoming cosmetics in the game. Many skins have appeared in these surveys and have later made it to the game. Therefore, every time a round of surveys is in the game, players get incredibly excited to see various new skins.

Fortunately, the festivities will soon arrive in Fortnite as Chapter 2 Season 8 leak reveals 50+ upcoming skins.

