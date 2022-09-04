"Chug Jug With You": Meet Leviathan, the man behind Fortnite's top meme

Over the years, many Fortnite content creators have risen to prominence. Be it one-hit wonders or fan-favorite streamers, the game has served as an important stepping stone for many high-fliers. Creators have captured the game's essence in various mediums and continue to do so.

Leviathan is one such creator who gave birth to a trend. What started as a parody soon became a global sensation. Spanning across multiple platforms, the 'Chug Jug With You' still holds the title of the most popular Fortnite meme/parody.

For the unversed, Chug Jug With You is a parody of the American Boy by Estelle. Uploaded in 2018, the parody exchanges the original lyrics of the song with Fortnite-centric ones. Back in 2021, the song took over Tik Tok and soon went viral. Ever since, the song has been a cynosure of Fortnite memes and paroides.

Chug Jug With You is still the best Fortnite parody

Levi, better known as Leviathan, is a Canadian YouTuber and musician best known for his hit parody song Chug Jug With You. The song was published on platforms like SoundClound and YouTube back in 2018. Since then, the song has become a pop culture sensation and is the best Fortnite meme till date.

The overnight star has always wanted to be a YouTuber and was inspired by Markplier. Leviathan started making gaming videos but soon discovered that his talent lies in making music. He published a music video that soon garnered more than 500k views. This was a turning point in his life.

In September 2018, another YouTuber, cmskits, posted a video titled Let's play Fortnite. The video was a parody of the song American Boy by Estelle. It soon went viral on Instagram.

Leviathan took notice and decided to rehash the song. While he added his own lyrics to it, he kept the catchy chorus intact. He soon uploaded it to SoundCloud and then YouTube.

It wasn't until 2021, when a TikTok user posted a video with the song. The video went viral and initiaited a trend of people performing dance steps to Chug Jug With You. Soon, the song was everywhere and started to gain recognition from various bigshots. Later, it was also released on Spotify.

The song also attracted the attention of music labels like Sony and Atlantic Records. Leviathan was soon fielding IP collaboration offers, however, none materialized. Unfazed, he started publishing more content and soon got back to streaming video games and creating content.

All was going well for Leviathan until his health started to detiorate. He discovered that he had cardiac complications that could turn fatal. He kept a straight face and continued to publish content. Leviathan later suffered a heart attack and was in the hospital for a short time. He is better now and continues to follow his dream.

The song Chug Jug With You has garnered Leviathan global fame. He even went off to perform his hit single on shows like America's Got Talent. In his own words, he has amassed substantial wealth from the song that he selflessly wants to put into the betterment of the community. He is currently collaborating with an artist and will soon drop another song.

