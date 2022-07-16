Fortnite x Spotify art concept is as perfect as it gets

Fortnite has a thriving and creative community that surrounds it. Populated with players from all over the world, the community provides an unmatchable ground for members to partake in discussions about the game, suggest improvements and new concepts, and put art and other creative outlets on display.

However, what distinguishes the Fortnite community from others is the extensive involvement of the developers. Most of the online forums on social-media outlets like Reddit, Discord, Twitter, and others are moderated by the developers themselves. This provides an involved atmosphere where ideas can flow without any impediment.

Epic Games is famed for its involvement with the players, and on numerous occasions, Fortnite has introduced different concepts and suggestions in-game that were curated by players. To perpetuate this community-focused involvement, players continue to come up with new concepts and suggestions daily.

Fortnite x Spotify is a dream come true

Fortnite recently introduced a new feature where players can add tags to their profiles. These tags, in turn, can be used to find other players who are interested in partying up. This feature is an extension of Epic's immersive gaming philosophy. Earlier, players depended upon tools like Xbox LFG to find other interested parties.

Following the same design, a new concept has surfaced in the community that depicts a Fortnite x Spotify collaboration. Unlike other major collabs, this one is intended to be a technical one, but still panders to the immersive gaming philosophy. The concept suggests what the in-game panel would look like if it had an in-built Spotify section.

FNBRintel @FNBRintel



Who else would use this | Fortnite x Spotify ConceptWho else would use this | #Fortnite Fortnite x Spotify Concept 🔥Who else would use this | #Fortnite https://t.co/jmpEWLrj1V

The render shows different options like Play, Pause, Loop, Next, Queue, and other Spotify options that follow the game's iconic design style. Although this feature isn't evolutionary, it will certainly improve the immersive gaming experience. Following this, community members have started coming up with ideas and concepts to incorporate the app into the game.

Some players suggested that the developers can connect the vehicle radio to Spotify, and they can listen to their playlists while driving. Others suggested that the lobby tracks can be a song of the player's choice. However, some deemed the concept futile and judged it as a rather unwanted collab.

One of the most exciting ideas came from a Twitter user @Granbe, who suggested that Spotify should offer a commemorative wrap for linking the player's Epic account with their Spotify account. The user has even designed a conceptual rendering of the wrap that holistically captivates the essence of the collab.

For the unversed, Spotify is a subscription-based cross-platform music streaming application. It is one of the largest music streaming services in the world. In 2021, Epic collaborated with Spotify and offered players a free three-month subscription with the purchase of the Monthly Crew Pack. Spotify has already collaborated with Roblox and is a prevalent linking option on apps like Discord and Reddit.

Even though it is a community-curated concept for now, the renderings of a possible collab are very tasteful and almost perfect. This is an excellent example of what the community is capable of. Epic has considered such suggestions in the past and manifested them into action. Given the premise of an earlier collab with Spotify and the affinity of players to listen to music while gaming, Fortnite might just get a similar feature.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far