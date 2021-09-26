Daequan finally returns to Fortnite after 2-year long break

Popular Fortnite streamer Daequan broke the internet recently when he announced his return to streaming after a break of almost two years. The former TSM stars Daequan and Hamlinz came back to streaming as part of NRG Esports. While Hamlinz went back to streaming on Twitch almost immediately, Daequan took some more time.

The streamer recently took to Twitter to announce that he would be resuming streaming on his Twitch channel "with the game that started it all."

Daequan @NRG_Daequan Friday 2pm variety gamer streams finally begin 🙏🏼 Starting with the game that started it all 👀 Friday 2pm variety gamer streams finally begin 🙏🏼 Starting with the game that started it all 👀

As soon as the tweet went live, fans speculated that Daequan would be playing Fortnite on his first stream after his hiatus. It made sense for him to stream Fortnite since he rose to fame with the Epic Games Battle Royale title.

Daequan returns to gaming streams with Fortnite

As announced, Daequan returned to gaming streams at 2 PM PT on his Twitch channel. The streamer jumped right into a game of the Battle Royale title that made him who he is.

"Alright, let's see if we still got it."

As expected, Daequan's gameplay was a little rusty towards the beginning, but he got right back into it soon enough. He streamed several rounds of the game, and the stream was very entertaining.

Daequan's return stream on Twitch amassed over 500K views, which is quite impressive. The streamer has maintained over 4 million followers on Twitch, despite his two-year hiatus.

Daequan disappeared from streaming mysteriously back in 2019. The reason for his and Hamlinz's disappearance was revealed later as both of them seemed to be suffering from medical issues. Daequan had to take care of his girlfriend's medical issues, followed by the deterioration of his health. This compelled him to take a break from streaming. Apart from a few social media updates, Daequan almost removed his social presence during this period.

However, the streamer is back now, and with Daequan streaming Fortnite again, it's almost like he never left. His fans are overwhelmed with joy and only wish to see more and more of Daequan's Fortnite streams moving forward.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar