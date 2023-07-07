Do AFK XP glitches still work in Fortnite chapter 4 Season 3? The short answer would be yes, but there are limitations in place. With Epic Games changing the way Creative XP works, even Glitch King has been missing in action for the past few months. AFK XP maps have been few and far between or absent in most cases. Given that there are now numerous ways to earn experience points, AFK XP glitches seem to have become a thing of the past.

That being said, while there are quite a few AFK XP maps out there, they are overly complicated for the most part. Players will have to move about the map to search for 'secret buttons' and other such interactive devices to earn XP. While a substantial amount of XP can indeed be earned, Epic Games will eventually nerf things. In the long term, it's not worth the effort.

Besides, even while using AFK XP glitch maps, the experience points gained showcased by individuals promoting the map is never the actual amount of XP. In most cases, the total XP earned will only be 10% to 15% is what is claimed. Players will end up wasting time waiting in the AFK XP map and will only help Creators improve their map's metrics for little to no gain. So if this is the prevailing situation, why do players try using AFK XP glitches?

AFK XP glitches give players a false sense of security when it comes to gaining Seasonal Levels in Fortnite

The main reason for players actively looking for AFK XP glitches is due to the fear of missing out on unlocking their Battle Pass and losing out on cosmetics. Since not everyone has time to play everyday, or even, every week, they tend to look for quick ways to level up. Despite AFK XP not being worthwhile in the long run, many players try to find maps that provide the same.

For the most part, after staying in the map for 25 to 30 minutes, they can gain an upward of 80,000 XP. While this is not a bad figure all things considered, this value can even be earned by playing games on curator maps for the same duration.

For instance, The Pit (4590-4493-7113), provides anywhere between 5,000 to 9,000 XP per elimination. Granted that playing on a Public server might be hard, for this reason Private servers exist as well. Players can hop into the Creative Map with a friend and gain an upward of 80,000 XP in less than 10 minutes tops. This includes no secret buttons or anything of the sorts.

That being said, AFK XP glitches are mostly a placebo and nothing else. While there are few genuine maps that grant a lot of XP, they haven't been seen in a while.

Will AFK XP glitches make a comeback in Fortnite Chapter 4?

As mentioned, with Epic games reworking Creative Mode, things are changing, and fast. As it stands, playing actual curator maps is more rewarding and fun than staying AFK to gain XP. Such being the case, if the map is boring or unsatisfactory in terms of gameplay and XP gain, players will stop using it.

By the looks of it, by the time Fortnite Chapter 5 starts, AFK XP glitches will become a thing of the past. As long as Epic Games is able to provide players with enough XP in the Battle Royale and Team Rumbles Mode, there will be no need for AFK XP glitches.

