Do Bubble Wrap builds give you an advantage in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Fortnite has grown from having a single game mode on an island to an interdimensional metaverse consisting of various elements and entities. Epic updates its game database at various times to provide easier accessibility and add an increased touch towards being player-friendly every season.

Unlike other platforms, PC players have been provided with a wider range of options for technical settings in Fortnite. Using the same, the player community discovered something unthinkable. Hence, the discovery of using Bubble Wrap builds came to fruition. It is achievable to use lower meshes in order to have more clearance and builds that look better during the performance mode.

Fortnite's Bubble Wrap builds allow players a clearer view through them

Bubble Wrap builds have been called out to provide an epic gameplay advantage to players. They work as translucent structures that players can build using ramps, floors, cones or walls, which in return gives them more time to see through the builds. This helps loopers to keep an eye on their enemies and surroundings.

With its discovery, the player base started using the Bubble Wrap builds aggressively in Fortnite Chapter 2. This could be achievable using Performance Mode Alpha in graphic settings in-game. That was when PC players finally saw an opportunity to use it to the fullest and make their way to winning build fights against other loopers in the mix.

Bubble Wrap builds are currently unavailable in-game as Epic has removed that feature back due to its broken advantage provided to only one platform. However, after a short span of time, they were brought back and removed again, which caused a backlash from the competitive side of the community.

Can Loopers use Bubble Wrap builds in Chapter 3?

The answer is yes. The player community recently found a "backdoor method" to make sure their builds have the same design meshes that Bubble Wrap builds consist of. Players will need to access the settings menu where they will need to adjust a few callibrations that are available in Performance mode only.

Though some loopers are against using makeshift replacements for the builds as they require high mesh, the majority of the player base still prefers to use this method in order to gain an advantage in combat.

However, some loopers who use the performance mode in Fortnite Chapter 3, are missing out on major graphic details that may offer gameplay advantages. These players desperately want the return of Bubble Wrap builds to return to the game so they can start reliving the old days when they had a build advantage in-hand.

