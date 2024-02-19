"Do I gotta use aimbot or something": Fortnite community left confused by TMNT challenge

Fortnite recently collaborated with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise to bring the Cowabunga event and new weapons to the game. This collaboration has been a welcome addition to Chapter 5 Season 1. However, a newly revealed quest from Phase 4 of the TMNT challenges has left players scratching their heads, with some even joking about resorting to aimbot. One user stated on Reddit:

"Do I gotta use aimbot or something?"

The TMNT challenge in question requires players to hit an opponent while not looking at them. This seemingly impossible task has ignited discussions within the Fortnite community, with people wondering how they can accomplish this.

"Just close your eyes IRL" - Fortnite community reacts to the seemingly impossible Phase 4 TMNT challenge

After the new TMNT challenge was unveiled, players expressed amusement. Some players joked about using aimbot and other cheating mechanisms to make their bullets gravitate towards enemies across the map. Meanwhile, a few joked that players should close their eyes in real life to avoid looking at an enemy when they hit them.

Hilarity and confusion aside, the discussion on Reddit was fruitful as many players came forward with genuine solutions. One user stated that a hired Fortnite NPC can assist in completing this challenge as the NPC functions on its own and can potentially hit an opponent while the player is not looking at them.

Another suggested that Cluster Clingers could helpful. Players can potentially throw a Cluster Clinger down near or onto an enemy and then look away. Something similar can be practised with the Business Turrets, as players can simply set them down and wait for them to hit an enemy that crosses their line of sight.

Here are some of the notable reactions from the community:

Some players completed the challenge without any extra consideration.

Users brought up the Anvil Rocket Launcher as a possible solution since players can potentially shoot at their opponent and look away to complete the challenge.

For the time being, the Fortnite community is navigating this seemingly impossible TMNT challenge in the Fortnite x TMNT Cowabunga event with creativity and wit.

