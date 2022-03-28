Dr. Strange Fortnite collaboration makes perfect sense after new in-game discovery

With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, the big all-out war between the IO and the Seven has started, and both parties have done a fair bit of recruitment to win the battle. While Slone and the IO have the Prowler, the Seven and the loopers have asked the help of none other than Dr. Strange himself.

He also has the tier 100 Battle Pass skin along with his own glider, pickaxe, and a few other cosmetic items. One such collaboration-exclusive item is Dr. Strange's Mandala Disc Glider, which can be unlocked on page 10 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass.

As the name suggests, this orange disc-shaped glider shares some design similarities with how Dr. Strange casts his spell. However, the community has managed to find another subtle yet interesting detail in the Mandala Disc Glider.

A Redditor recently pointed out that Dr. Strange's Mandala Disc Glider contains some cube runes in it, which now perfectly aligns with the collaboration.

A newly made discovery perfectly explains Dr. Strange collaboration in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

When it comes to collaborations and in-game crossovers, Epic Games always has a way to flawlessly link the characters into Fortnite's storyline. Now, it seems like the developers have taken a similar approach to the latest Dr. Strange collaboration.

While we don't know what role the Sorcerer Supreme will play in the current season, it feels like the developers are already dropping a few hints via Dr. Strange's cosmetics.

A player recently found a very interesting detail in Dr. Strange's Mandala Disc Glider and posted it on Reddit. According to the user, the outer edge of the glider has what appears to be cube runes in it, similar to what we have seen in Kevin the Cube in the past.

While it's hard to say how or why these cube runes are present on the glider, the community has a fair amount of theories to support this. One user theorized that since Dr. Strange can use magic by drawing power from other dimensions, in Fortnite, he's drawing power from Kevin.

Another user commented that the Origin might be lending some of his powers to Strange. Whatever the case may be, it's still great to see the attention to detail from the developers. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has been fantastic so far, and players can expect more surprises as the story unfolds.

