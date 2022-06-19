Dragon Ball, Spongebob, Nike, and more potential Fortnite collabs leaked in new survey

When it comes to Fortnite, the lifeblood of the game is cosmetics. They can be purchased from the Item Shop for V-Bucks or obtained via the Battle Pass. Even so, real-life money has to be spent on buying V-Bucks. This is how Epic Games makes its money and keeps the game free-to-play.

Now, while original cosmetics do create a lot of hype, those bought in via collaboration often break the internet. One such is the Naruto crossover, which occurred last year in Chapter 2 Season 8. According to experts, the collaboration is the most popular one till date, which is why another Naruto crossover is in the works.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 Naruto x Fortnite 2nd Collaboration: ‘Rivals’, announces 4 new skins: Hinata, Gaara, Itachi, Orochimaru.



(Accessories and gliders will also be available: 6/23/2022) Naruto x Fortnite 2nd Collaboration: ‘Rivals’, announces 4 new skins: Hinata, Gaara, Itachi, Orochimaru. (Accessories and gliders will also be available: 6/23/2022) https://t.co/JELDyKwRRi

Speaking of collaborations and crossovers in Fortnite, a brand new survey leaked online is sending waves across the community. While the names mentioned in the list may never make it to the game, they create a lot of hype and garner loads of attention. Here's why.

Fresh wave of potential collaborations leaked for Fortnite

Surveys, in general, create a lot of hype. However, this one, in particular, is sort of breaking the Fortnite community at the moment. Some of the names mentioned on the list feature top-tier characters, popular TV shows, cartoons, and anime. Here are a few for reference:

Characters (Video games, comic books, anime, manga, and pop culture)

Triss Marigold (The Witcher)

Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)

Melina and Iron Fist Alexander (Elden Ring)

Vanessa and Glamrock Freddy (Five Nights at Freddy's)

CJ (Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas)

T-51b Power Armor (Fallout)

Badrock and Launch (Dragon Ball)

King Shark and Scarecrow (Batman)

Monkey D Luffy (One Piece)

Scorpion and Electro (Spider-Man)

Anakin Skywalker and C-3PO (Star Wars)

Samurai Jack

Buzz Lightyear

Arya Stark (Game Of Thrones)

Spongebob Squarepants

TV shows, cartoons, and anime

Dragon Ball Z

Bleach

Mobile Suit Gundam 00

Umbrella Academy

How I Met Your Mother

Love, Death + Robots

Pokemon

The Flintstones

Given the star-studded line-up that is overwhelmingly popular, a few of those mentioned in the survey will be coming to Fortnite. Sadly, there's no telling which ones will make the final cut. Furthermore, readers under the impression that this will happen soon can't be any further away from the truth.

Fevers (Going on break in 9 days) @FeversGFX @ShiinaBR



Like it’s asking if people would like a certain collaboration/know who people are, which doesn’t confirm they’re coming to the game lmao @Guille_GAG I still don’t get why people post these. No offense to the leakers, but isn’t the point of these surveys just to receive data?Like it’s asking if people would like a certain collaboration/know who people are, which doesn’t confirm they’re coming to the game lmao @ShiinaBR @Guille_GAG I still don’t get why people post these. No offense to the leakers, but isn’t the point of these surveys just to receive data? Like it’s asking if people would like a certain collaboration/know who people are, which doesn’t confirm they’re coming to the game lmao

Since collaborations involve a lot of legalities, paperwork, cross-referencing, and design, things will take a few months. This translates into roughly two to three seasons worth of gameplay. Nevertheless, as the proverb goes - good things take time.

Aside from these characters and TV shows, the survey also holds the names of lifestyle brands, publications, musical artists, celebrities, influencers, and pop culture characters. Readers can check out the entire list in the tweet below:

Shiina @ShiinaBR



In the past, these surveys OFTEN showed upcoming collaborations, so it's very likely that this list also includes upcoming collabs!



(Thanks to Here's a new survey that was recently sent to players by Epic GamesIn the past, these surveys OFTEN showed upcoming collaborations, so it's very likely that this list also includes upcoming collabs!(Thanks to @Guille_GAG for showing me the survey!) Here's a new survey that was recently sent to players by Epic Games 👀In the past, these surveys OFTEN showed upcoming collaborations, so it's very likely that this list also includes upcoming collabs!(Thanks to @Guille_GAG for showing me the survey!) https://t.co/wbfqVeeS9A

What does the Fortnite community want to see come to life from the survey list?

As always, the community is a mixed bag of chocolates. Everyone wants a different collaboration to come to fruition. This is why a few of them stand out from the crowd and have a higher demand than others. Here are a few requests:

𝕐𝕖𝕖𝕥𝕚 @sugomAyssuS @ShiinaBR

SANJI AND ROBIN WERE IN THE PREVIOUS SURVEYS PLS GIVE US A ONE PIECE COLLAB @Guille_GAG HOLY SHIT LUFFYSANJI AND ROBIN WERE IN THE PREVIOUS SURVEYS PLS GIVE US A ONE PIECE COLLAB @ShiinaBR @Guille_GAG HOLY SHIT LUFFY SANJI AND ROBIN WERE IN THE PREVIOUS SURVEYS PLS GIVE US A ONE PIECE COLLAB https://t.co/wzrpcFBUPc

Despite hopefulness and wishful thinking, as aforementioned, ninety-five percent of these collaborations will not make it to Fortnite. Since the developers work on trends and metrics, only those that are super-popular will make the cut. The rest will be recycled for another survey or perhaps get added to the game sometime in the distant future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far