Fortnite leaks reveal four new weapons coming to Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite's developers, Epic Games, have found an ingenious way to keep the loot pool fresh for the entire season. Rather than releasing everything at the start of the game, they slowly add in weapons and items over time.

This ensures that players get time to interact with each new accessory on the island and adapt at their own pace. This strategy has been implemented for quite a few seasons now. And while it can get mundane at times, it does work in most instances.

Some upcoming Weapons:



- Overload Shotgun [Common - Legendary] (Chests, Supply Drops, & Reality Fruit)

- Charge SMG [Common - Legendary] (Chests, Supply Drops, & Reality Fruit)

- Firework Gun (Chests, Supply Drops, & Sold by NPCs)

With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 already in its second week, leakers are dropping hints regarding four new items that are likely to be added soon. While there's no timeline in place, with summer fast approaching and the developers going on a break, new accessories should show up soon. Here's what Loopers can expect.

New weapons/items expected to be released in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Readers should keep in mind that some of the information provided may not come to fruition. The functionality of each weapon/item may also change when released. With that said, here's what's coming to the game.

1) Overload Shotgun

When the word overload is used, it usually refers to something that has to be charged up. Taking this into consideration, the Overload Shotgun may feature a charge-up mechanic similar to that of the Imagined Order's Rail Gun. Perhaps the weapon will only fire after a certain charge threshold or the damage dealt will increase upon charging.

For the time being, there's not much information available on this item. Nevertheless, given its name, it's bound to send heads flying. Furthermore, with the Two-Shot Shotgun currently out of favor due to its slow fire rate, perhaps this newcomer can add some spice to the loot pool.

2) Charge SMG

According to leakers, the Charge SMG may be referring to the Sawblade Launcher that was showcased in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 trailer. If this is the case, Loopers are already aware of how the weapon will look. In terms of functionality, it will fire Sawblades that roll towards the intended target.

However, if it's not the same weapon, then perhaps this Charge SMG will be an upgraded version of the weapon type. Perhaps players will be able to charge their shots before firing. While this may seem a bit far-fetched, with Epic Games pushing boundaries in Fortnite, anything is possible.

3) Sawblade

As leaked previous; the Charge SMG most likely is the Sawblade Gun, and the Sawblade is the ammo used for the gun, but that's just a theory!

It's already known that the Sawblade Launcher will use Sawblades as ammo. However, with Epic Games, there's always a twist. Perhaps Sawblades will function as throwing weapons like Naruto's Kunai did in Chapter 2 Season 8.

Like the Paper Bomb Kunai, it may even explode or have some other effect on the target. However, this is all based on speculation. Until more information can be obtained, the Sawblade could be a throwable or ammo-type.

4) Firework Gun





It feels like my own firework show honestly...

So, I caused the effects of the Grand Salute Emote stay in Party Royale somehow?

It feels like my own firework show honestly...

With the Fortnite Summer Event just around the corner, there's a strong possibility that this weapon may get added during the event. Since it's called a Firework Gun, the name itself conjures up images of celebrations and parties. However, since it has "fire" in its name, it will likely be able to set things ablaze as well.

If an educated guess is to be made, the weapon is likely to function like the Flare Gun but with a bit more razzle-dazzle. Furthermore, since it'll be sold by an NPC, there's a possibility that it might be a new Mythic weapon that gets added to the game.

