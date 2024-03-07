"Dude, this is so good": Fortnite community left in awe with Midas comic

The Fortnite community has different ways of expressing their love for the game and its characters, whether it be highly detailed cosplays or art that adds to the game's characters and lore. Such is the case with a recent Reddit post by u/stratdantro, where the player shared four comic panels that feature the return of Midas to the Fortnite island, interacting with the members of the Society.

Players have theorized Midas' return to the island almost every season now, with the game constantly dropping hints about the Agency boss from Chapter 2 Season 2. With Chapter 5 Season 2 seemingly taking inspiration from Greek Mythology, the excitement for Midas' return has run rampant. u/stratdantro's Midas comic displays a "What If?" scenario, attracting a lot of praise from the Fortnite community with one player stating:

"Dude, this is so good"

Comment byu/stratdantro from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

"This is how he should be reintroduced": Fortnite community loves the idea of Midas' return in Redditor's comic

In the comic panel, u/stratdantro showcases a party at the Grand Glacier Point of Interest (POI), with both Montague and Valeria present. The party seems to be going seamlessly before one of the guards is taken out by Midas, who manages to turn the guard into gold with his touch. Midas then infiltrates the party, addressing all members of the Society and questioning them about his stolen yacht, the Marigold.

Midas can be seen alongside Brutus and Meowscles, two other important characters from the Chapter 2 Season 2 storyline who were loyal to Midas and The Agency. The comic creator, u/stratdantro, used the caption to further elaborate on the idea, explaining how if Midas made his return to Chapter 5, he would probably be upset about the Society taking control of his assets, pushing him to join the Underground to take back what's his.

The Fortnite community was taken aback by u/stratdantro's comic panels, expressing their appreciation for not just the idea of Midas' return but also how the comic creator executed it. While some players felt like Midas would naturally side with The Society due to his inherent characteristics as a James Bond villain archetype, others argued that they could see Midas' character being petty enough to join the Underground.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

Comment byu/stratdantro from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/stratdantro from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/stratdantro from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/stratdantro from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/stratdantro from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

As the Fortnite community waits for the launch of Chapter 5 Season 2, to see if Midas will finally return to the game, u/stratdantro's Midas comic highlights one of the many possibilities the game could explore with this character.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!