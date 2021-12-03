Epic Games asks leakers to not leak Fortnite Chapter 3, ends up leaking it themselves

Epic Games asked leakers to not leak Fortnite Chapter 3 details, then proceeded to do it themselves. It would seem that someone did an "oopsie" and managed to leak the Fortnite Chapter 3 teaser.

While the video didn't reveal characters or storyline details, a good chunk of the map was showcased. Additionally, the Cube Queen was last seen being submerged, while an ominous Kymera battle fleet stood at the ready to invade reality.

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic requested me & other leakers to not post leaks during the 19.00 downtime and I'll most likely do what they said If they're willing to take this seriously instead of just stopping 2-3 leakers from leaking. I gave them some ideas on how to do it, just waiting for a response.. Epic requested me & other leakers to not post leaks during the 19.00 downtime and I'll most likely do what they said If they're willing to take this seriously instead of just stopping 2-3 leakers from leaking. I gave them some ideas on how to do it, just waiting for a response..

The incident has spawned several "memes" and the community as a whole had a good laugh. However, the question to be asked here is, "Will Fortnite leakers abide by the request or leak details anyway?"

"To leak, or not to leak, that is the question."

HYPEX @HYPEX I've made my mind up.. I won't leak anything Chapter 3 or event related even if it leaks by others, unless if Epic post it themselves.



I really wanna get this feeling again of no leaks on a chapter/season launch just like pre Chapter 1 Season 6. hopefully y'all agree with this. I've made my mind up.. I won't leak anything Chapter 3 or event related even if it leaks by others, unless if Epic post it themselves.I really wanna get this feeling again of no leaks on a chapter/season launch just like pre Chapter 1 Season 6. hopefully y'all agree with this.

HYPEX, considered by many as the head honcho of Fortnite's leaker community, has agreed to uphold Epic's request. Even if others choose to leak details, he will abstain from the same. However, if Epic Games themselves post something, there will be no holding back.

While many within the community agreed not to leak information, others had a different opinion. According to iFireMonkey, if one leaker is able to leak the update, he may follow suit.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Personally, I have been trying to think about how this would work for a bit today and how I feel is that if anyone is able to leak the update I see no reason for me to not post leaks, since no matter what people would be able to post it anyways.



We will have to wait and see. Personally, I have been trying to think about how this would work for a bit today and how I feel is that if anyone is able to leak the update I see no reason for me to not post leaks, since no matter what people would be able to post it anyways.We will have to wait and see.

As of now, there's no clear indication as to what will transpire on December 7. Despite Epic Games' best efforts, leaks are bound to come through. If not on Twitter, then on other social media platforms for sure.

What does the rest of the community think about the request?

El Chivo @KE23MVP @HYPEX I personally would love it if nobody leaked anything, I was somehow able to avoid Chapter 2’s leaks, and I’d love for that to be the same for Chapter 3, this kind of launch doesn’t happen every few months @HYPEX I personally would love it if nobody leaked anything, I was somehow able to avoid Chapter 2’s leaks, and I’d love for that to be the same for Chapter 3, this kind of launch doesn’t happen every few months

Based on feedback, the community at large agrees with Epic Games. Having Fortnite Chapter 3 remain a complete surprise would be amazing. Given that a new chapter happens only once every two years, it's a huge deal for many hardcore fans.

Furthermore, going blindly into something new is an experience in itself. The thrill of not knowing what to expect outweighs a few leaks. Hopefully, most players will be able to dodge any Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks on social media.

Strained relationships between Epic Games and Fortnite leaker community

HYPEX @HYPEX Always willing to help Fortnite with anything even after 2 perma account bans & multiple ignores but it's never the other way around. (except for the people at Epic that helped me or other leakers)



I'm convinced that some/big people at Epic only see us as extra marketing pages. Always willing to help Fortnite with anything even after 2 perma account bans & multiple ignores but it's never the other way around. (except for the people at Epic that helped me or other leakers)I'm convinced that some/big people at Epic only see us as extra marketing pages.

Keeping aside leaks and Fortnite Chapter 3, there is growing discontent between leakers and Epic Games. According to many, the developers see them as nothing more than "extra marketing pages."

While this may not be the case, they are not happy with the treatment received. Given that they play a huge role in hyping content, their voices are barely heard.

To make matters worse, certain individuals within the community are let off the hook despite breaking TOS. Meanwhile, leakers and others face dire consequences, resulting in a permanent ban on their Epic Games accounts.

With Fortnite Chapter 3 about to begin soon, hopefully both parties can solve their differences and meet on common ground. While the developers have indeed built something wonderful, without the goodwill of the community, the ecosystem will fall apart.

