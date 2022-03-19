Epic Games employee confirms Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 release date

Donald Mustard, CCO at Epic Games, is the flagbearer for teasers in Fortnite. Whenever he Tweets out something random, players can rest assured that's a hint of some kind. While he may be a trailblazer in this regard, he's not the only one.

Joseph Strubhart, a UI Programmer, working on the game, quietly dropped a subtle hint about Chapter 3 Season 2. While the Tweet was later deleted, popular YouTuber/leaker SinX6 managed to capture a screenshot.

In this tweet, Joseph mentions that he'll be able to change his header image in 48 hours. This was posted at 9:46 AM on March 18, 2022. While this shouldn't be all that big of a deal, since the Battle Pass for Chapter 3 Season 1 ends on March 19, his testament holds much value.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is right on time

To understand why his testament matters, players need to take a look at this Tweet:

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Despite the end date being March 20th @ 9 AM ET, this is not 100% confirmation of the start time for the next season, as Epic will sometimes put the end dates further than the actual season end date just as a safety net. Despite the end date being March 20th @ 9 AM ET, this is not 100% confirmation of the start time for the next season, as Epic will sometimes put the end dates further than the actual season end date just as a safety net.

According to the leaker/data miner, iFireMonkey, the end date and time of the current season is March 20, 9 AM Eastern Time. However, this does not mean that the new season will start soon. This can mean one of two things:

Epic Games is creating a safety net in case things get delayed. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will be delayed.

Given the above facts, either one is a plausible explanation for the timing being off. This is where Joseph's Tweet comes into play. Being directly involved in the development of Fortnite, he has access to exact timelines.

Since he mentioned 48 hours from 9:46 AM on March 18, 2022, before he can change his header - this is proof that Chapter 3 Season 2 is not delayed. As mentioned by iFireMonkey, the anomaly of timing in the files is just a safety net and nothing more.

However, having said that, it has to be pondered why he deleted this Tweet. Was it due to privacy and NDA regulations or something else? Unfortunately, there's been no update regarding this confusion. Even if leakers are aware of the situation, they are likely not allowed to share an update about the same.

For now, fans have to keep their fingers crossed and hope for the best. In the meantime, they still have a few more hours left to enjoy the Spider-Man mythics before they are officially vaulted.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha