Epic Games to speed up the review process for Fortnite Creative maps

The Discovery Tab in Fortnite hasn't been at its best this season. The UI/UX is in shambles and there is an influx of spam maps. Following a backlash from the community, the developers have responded and have promised to fix the issue. Going by initial impressions, it seems that the fixes are starting to get implemented already.

To address the issue of spam maps within the Discovery feed, the developers are raising the bar for the review process. While this may cause inconvenience for a few creators, it will ensure higher standards in-game.

Learn more about these new experiences and how to build your own: Introducing Fortnite Party Worlds 🥳Experiences designed by you for players to hang out, play mini-games, make new friends and more.Learn more about these new experiences and how to build your own: fn.gg/PartyWorlds Introducing Fortnite Party Worlds 🥳Experiences designed by you for players to hang out, play mini-games, make new friends and more.Learn more about these new experiences and how to build your own: fn.gg/PartyWorlds https://t.co/vF0ST8Pv3D

What changes are being made to the Fortnite Creative review process?

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey According to Epic Games, they are raising the threshold for people to get accelerated reviews of Creative Maps According to Epic Games, they are raising the threshold for people to get accelerated reviews of Creative Maps https://t.co/6IddaG3QNt

Epic Games has implemented a new system that will benefit everyone. Based on the latest information, accelerated reviews have been re-worked. This is what the developers had to say:

"We are raising the threshold for accelerated reviews. This will apply to those maps that have more than 50,000 hours of matchmaking play within the previous 30 days. This will result in speeding up the median review time across all maps, although some maps between 10k and 50k may see slightly longer review times than last week."

Maps with over 50,000 hours of matchmaking play will enjoy a privileged status. They will be reviewed faster and prioritized over others which may have lower playtimes.

How will raising the threshold help the community?

🔹 Pirates of Fortilla - Play five creator-made maps inspired by Fortnite’s history now in the Blast from the Past Discover row🔹 Tilted Zone Wars - @PrettyBoyAMM 🔹 Athena Royale - @TheBoyDilly 🔹 Prison Breakout - @EchoBuilds 🔹 Deathrun - Kevin the Cube - @choupala26 🔹 Pirates of Fortilla - @BHE_FN Play five creator-made maps inspired by Fortnite’s history now in the Blast from the Past Discover row🔹 Tilted Zone Wars - @PrettyBoyAMM🔹 Athena Royale - @TheBoyDilly🔹 Prison Breakout - @EchoBuilds🔹 Deathrun - Kevin the Cube - @choupala26🔹 Pirates of Fortilla - @BHE_FN https://t.co/lhJuCZaikb

While raising the threshold may seem unjustified to many creators, this will undoubtedly help cut down clutter. In essence, maps that perform well or are popular within the community will get the attention they deserve.

This is useful when trying to stand out from the thousands of other Creative maps in-game. Although the review process will need to be fine-tuned further, this is indeed a good start. Hopefully, more deserving creators will be identified in this manner.

How long before the Discovery Tab and issues related to it are fixed?

Even though Fortnite Creative maps are being better scrutinized, the Discovery Tab remains somewhat of a mess. Despite users asking for better moderation, copies of popular Creative maps can still be found.

Epic Games will eventually fix the problem, the only question is when? With Fortnite Chapter 3 mere days away, going into a new reality with old problems will be a bad look. Hopefully, this will be looked into and fixed during the two days of Fortnite Chapter 3 downtime following the end-of-season event.

Edited by Danyal Arabi