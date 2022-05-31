Every Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event teaser so far

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is nearing an end. On June 4, the climactic ending to the war that has been brewing will finally arrive on-screen, and players will have the chance to fight alongside The Seven and try to defeat the Imagined Order.

What that might entail is largely anybody's guess. However, there have been official promotions put out and things leaked, so players have little idea of what's to come.

It's been called Collision, and the fate of the world is apparently at risk, as Epic Games puts it:

"The fate of the Zero Point will be decided in this one-time, in-game event - 'COLLISION'. This event will require all hands on deck, so squad up in a party of four and strap in for go-time."

New teasers released through different content creators have given a fascinating yet incomplete look at what this live event might have in store for Fortnite gamers. Here's what's been released so far:

Fortnite teasers combine for an interesting look at Chapter 3 Season 2 event

Ali-A was the recipient of the first teaser image. On its own, it's just a small fragment of a larger image. It also doesn't reveal too much, no matter how close players look for Easter eggs and details.

The second teaser came to TheGrefg. The same ideas are applied to it: it's unclear and doesn't seem to hold much information. The third image that was sent to Rafatoja_ was also a mystery. Putting the photos together gave a good look at part of the full image, though.

The fourth teaser came and was put in the image, but there's still a lot unclear. It seems like Fortnite is releasing the photos in order of least importance. HYPEX, a famous leaker, shared a look at the images thus far.

HYPEX @HYPEX All 4 Event/Season 3 Teasers added together so far! All 4 Event/Season 3 Teasers added together so far! https://t.co/u8YySMVTyM

It does look like there's a Mech in the black space. The feet look mechanical, and it would make sense since The Seven is resurrecting them. The Collider gives the IO a huge advantage, so The Seven have to do what they can to turn the tide.

However, the Mech must be hiding something or be different than what players are expecting. If it was just a normal look at the Mech that everyone already knows is coming, why bother being mysterious?

If the rest of the images revealed what everyone has already seen, that would be a disappointing marketing campaign.

Chapter 2 Season 8 promo (Image via Epic Games)

This new tactic might seem new, but it's not. In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, Epic Games employed a similar strategy ahead of Chapter 2 Season 8.

Mysterious video clips were sent out to various content creators. Flyers were posted in the real world, and other perplexing things were part of a controlled marketing scheme for aliens in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

That seems to be the route they're going with the live event teasers, so there's more than likely something unexpected hiding in that currently unknown section of the teaser. Time will ultimately tell.

