Every Fortnite Chapter 3 teaser we know of so far (December 5)

In just a few hours from now, the much-awaited Fortnite Chapter 2 live event will drop, marking the beginning of the end. Epic Games has several items in store not only for the live event, but also for the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 3.

The hype around the new Chapter is at an all-time high, and Epic Games has been teasing things about Fortnite Chapter 3 here and there.

This article will summarize every Fortnite Chapter 3 teaser we know of so far, as well as what can be expected from the upcoming Season.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Teasers

The most shared and viewed Fortnite Chapter 3 teaser is an allegedly leaked TikTok advertisement. The unreleased trailer appeared on Wednesday and has since made a lot of noise in the community.

The short video shows a group of loopers walking around on the island when a blast occurs, submerging everyone into the water. Jonsey is seen floating in the water, looking up at the island, which has flipped 180°.

That's not all. A recent Instagram post by Dwayne Johnson apparently confirms his engagement in Fortnite Chapter 3. In the video, Johnson is seen promoting his ZOA energy drink. He takes a can from the fridge, but there's a helmet worn by The Foundation on his shelf.

HYPEX @HYPEX Here's a better look at The Foundation helmet & a possible upcoming weapon? (from @TheRock 's latest vid) Here's a better look at The Foundation helmet & a possible upcoming weapon? (from @TheRock's latest vid) https://t.co/CnqrPguo2t

This has further fueled Rock's connection with Fortnite and the Foundation. It is also possible that Epic and Johnson might be foreshadowing what might be expected in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Leaks

While leakers and data miners have pledged not to leak anything about the live event or the upcoming Chapter, we still have a fair idea of what to expect. Leakers have already hinted that The Foundation will be returning to the island, and we will even see seagulls flying around.

-Creative 2.0 December is going to be a BIG month... #Fortnite December:-Chapter 2 Finale Event-Chapter 3 New Map-Spider Man Collab-Boba Fett Collab-Matrix Collab-Unreal Engine 5-Winterfest-New sliding mechanic-New throwable axe-Creative 2.0 December is going to be a BIG month...#Fortnite December:-Chapter 2 Finale Event-Chapter 3 New Map-Spider Man Collab-Boba Fett Collab-Matrix Collab-Unreal Engine 5-Winterfest-New sliding mechanic-New throwable axe-Creative 2.0

Apart from this, a recent video by Fortnite Chief Donald Mustard confirms that Midas is alive, which means he is bound to make a return as well. A new sliding mechanism, a new throwable ax, and Creative 2.0 are also set to arrive in the next Chapter.

