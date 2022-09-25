Every free reward you can get in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

It's been nearly a week since Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 started and there are a lot of freebies up for grabs. While not all of them raise the bar, they are worthy of being added to the locker.

On that note, as of now, there are three different ways in which players can earn free rewards. Most of them can be earned by reaching level 90 on the battle pass, while the others can be unlocked by completing Reboot Rally and birthday challenges.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: List of all free rewards

Battle Pass

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass

There are 20 cosmetics available for players to unlock and collect from the current season's battle pass. Additionally, 300 V-Bucks can also be earned alongside numerous Banner Icons.

Players will require 113 battle stars to unlock all freebies in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass. The last date to collect them is December 2-3, depending on the timezone. That being said, here's the list of items:

Page 1



Hero's Heart - Emoticon (Uncommon)

Lunar Hyperjet - Back Bling (Legendary)

Page 2



Always Watching - Loading Screen (Uncommon)

Chrome Marked - Wrap (Uncommon)

Page 3



Mad Mask - Spray (Uncommon)

Lunar Skyspan - Glider (Epic)

100 V-Bucks - Currency

Page 4



Bear Claws - Contrail (Rare)

Game Over - Loading Screen (Uncommon)

Page 5



Claws - Emoticon (Uncommon)

Comfy Cats - Glider (Uncommon)

Page 6



100 V-Bucks - Currency

Welcome To Paradise - Loading Screen (Uncommon)

Rose Light Daggers - Harvesting Tool (Rare)

Page 7



Buttoned Up - Wrap (Uncommon)

Whatchu Say?! - Emoticon (Uncommon)

Page 8



Meow-Wow-Wow - Spray (Uncommon)

Lectro Guard Pack - Back Bling (Legendary)

Mew-F-O - Loading Screen (Uncommon)

Page 9



100 V-Bucks - Currency

Portal Particles - Contrail (Marvel Series)

Page 10



Spider Snare - Harvesting Tool (Marvel Series)

Good Game Gwen - Emoticon (Marvel Series)

Note: Pages one, two, four, five, seven, nine, and 10 each contain a Banner Icon as well.

Reboot Rally

Reboot Rally

Reboot Rally is a fun way to spend some quality time with friends in-game and earn cosmetics as well. By earning a total of 200 points, players can earn four time-limited cosmetics. Here's the list of items:

Barb-B-Q - Emoticon (Uncommon)

Freshly Forged - Wrap (Rare)

Red Hot Revenge - Harvesting Tool (Uncommon)

Fiery Descent - Glider (Rare)

Note: The Reboot Rally event will run from September 19, 9:00 AM ET to October 3, 2022, at 9:00 AM.

Fortnite's fifth birthday



Fortnite is celebrating its fifth birthday and Epic Games has brought out all the bells and whistles for the occasion. By completing challenges, players can obtain three cosmetics in-game. Here is the list:

Sparklecake - Spray (Uncommon)

Fuzzfetti Cake - Back Bling (Rare)

Celebratory Slice - Harvesting Tool (Rare)

Note: Fortnite 5th Birthday Quests will be available from September 23, 9:00 AM ET until September 27, 9:00 AM ET.

