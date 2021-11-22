Every new NPC in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Kakashi and Rustlord locations

Fortnite Season 8 has been nothing less than a wild ride for players and if the season ends in just a few weeks, players can expect something massive to go down.

Epic has already pushed probably the last update in the form of v18.40. It is setting players up for the Fortnite Season 8 live event, as well as bringing Fortnite x Naruto collaboration to life.

Naruto was accompanied by three other NPCs as well. This article will explain and reveal the locations of all the NPCs that arrived in Fortnite Season 8 with the new update.

Where to find the new NPCs in Fortnite Season 8

The Fortnite v18.40 patch added two new Punchcards, featuring Rust Lord and Kakashi Hatake, to the game. Players can accept and complete these punchcard challenges by meeting the specific NPC and taking the questline.

As usual, NPCs are usually scattered throughout the map and can be found roaming around a given location or a POI (Point of Interest).

Rust Lord

Rust Lord is one of the new NPCs and can be found at Dirty Docks on the east side of the map. He can be spotted walking around the Compact Cars building to the west of this named location in the northern part of the debris field.

Players can meet him and get his Scrap King quests that involve collecting materials, destroying vehicles, and others.

Kakashi

Cowboy Pooh (Taylor’s Version) @cokedupatkinkos Kakashi’s NPC #fortnite location is the stone circle, directly in the path of the Guardian Tower’s launch. He sells paper bomb kunai in stacks of 3, though they also spawn randomly. Kakashi’s NPC #fortnite location is the stone circle, directly in the path of the Guardian Tower’s launch. He sells paper bomb kunai in stacks of 3, though they also spawn randomly. https://t.co/YwB051OoHz

Another new NPC is Kakashi. He is a popular character in the Naruto series and was added as part of the Fortnite x Naruto collab. In Fortnite Season 8, players can find Kakashi west of Lazy Lake near Stumpy Ridge.

Similar to every other NPC, Kakashi will be wandering around somewhere on the hill, closer to the lakeside view. Players can find him and accept his punchcard quests.

More NPCs are rumored to release soon, especially with the holiday season and Chapter 3 looming around the corner. Meanwhile information has been found in the game files regarding an upcoming NPC called IO Guard.

HYPEX @HYPEX Unmasked IO Guard is here, Now we wait for the Flying NPC.. Unmasked IO Guard is here, Now we wait for the Flying NPC.. https://t.co/4p95VvSVwE

ALSO READ Article Continues below

While the information has not been confirmed, regular Fortnite leaker HYPEX has built a lot of credibility over time, with most of his leaks making their way into the game.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan