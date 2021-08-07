Everything leaked during Ariana Grande Fortnite Concert: AirPlanes, Old map, Memories stolen, and more

Ariana Grande's arrival in Fortnite as a goddess was arguably one of the biggest events in the game's history. The latest musical concert, in which the singer performed some of her best songs, not only unveiled her in-game outfit, but revealed a lot more about Fortnite's future.

Ariana performing during the Rift Tour (Image via Epic Games)

Kevin the Cube, Old Map and Airplanes might return to Fortnite

Kevin the Cube was one of the most important parts of the Fortnite storyline in Chapter 1. Ever since the beginning of Chapter 2, players have been eagerly waiting for its return.

Interestingly, during the rift tour, players saw some flashbacks such as the Volcano eruption in Chapter 1. Apparently, it was the aliens trying to steal their memories.

A picture in this sequence also showcased Kevin the Cube on the Chapter 2 map, but Kevin the Cube has never appeared on the current map. Hence, players are claiming that it wasn't a flashback, but a hint towards Kevin's return.

Kevin the Cube in Rift Tour (Image via TheCampingRusher YouTube)

Also, dataminers in the Fortnite community have frequently talked about the cube's return towards the end of this season.

The memory tunnel that players witnessed in the concert can also lead to the return of some classic POIs from the old Chapter 1 map.

Last, but not least, players could ride planes during the Rift Tour to defeat the Storm King. This could mean that these vehicles will return to the game after being vaulted in early 2021.

Fortnite and Among Us collaboration coming soon

Prominent Fortnite leakers such as HYPEX are assuming that an Among Us x Fortnite collaboration is on its way. Among Us based keywords related to a "Mole" file in Fortnite were found to be Electrical, Cafetaria, Tasks, Sabotage, etc.

Hence, it is self-evident that Among Us and Fortnite will soon come up with a new event for the players.

UPCOMING Fortnite X Among Us COLLAB!



There's currently a thing in the files called "Mole" (Imposter) and it has these keywords related to it: Electrical, Cafeteria, Tasks, Sabotage, Factory, Repair, Lab, Visitor CSI, Weapons Lab, Island Monitoring, Security, The Loop — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 6, 2021

Fortnite community lost its memory following the Ariana Granda event

As per Donald Mustard, the Rift Tour event scanned the brains of Fortnite players around the world. Aliens will eventually use this data against them.

This explains why the gameplay settings of all the participants in the Rift Tour event were reset automatically. Perhaps it was a sign that the aliens have hijacked the minds of players.

All in all, the Rift Tour was certainly one of the most spectacular events in the history of Fortnite. Even though it didn't emphasize a lot on the storyline, players can expect Epic Games to host something similar towards the end of Chapter 2 Season 7.

