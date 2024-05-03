Everything new in Fortnite update (v29.40) today (May 3, 2024)

The fourth substantial update for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, the v29.40 update, is finally here and it brings a lot of new content for players to explore while also taking out some collaboration elements from the loot pool. The update brings the massive Star Wars collaboration in celebration of Star Wars Day as well as new cosmetics and even new storyline developments involving the Greek Gods.

This article will break down everything new that has been added in the v29.40 update for Chapter 5 Season 2 so you can get caught up to jump in and enjoy this massive Star Wars-themed update.

Note: Some information included in this article is based on leaks from multiple sources, and thus is subject to change.

What the v29.40 update brings to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration

The main highlight of the Fortnite v29.40 update is the Star Wars collaboration, with the ambitious crossover spanning across all game modes in the game's ecosystem. The biggest impact of the collaboration can be seen in the LEGO game mode, as players will be able to help the Rebel Alliance fight against the Empire, who have invaded the LEGO world and have started setting up their base.

The collaboration brings Lightsabers to the LEGO mode, which players can acquire by helping the Rebels upgrade their LEGO Village. Additionally, players will be able to craft other Star Wars weapons like the Bowcaster, DL-44 Blaster, E-11 Blaster, and the Thermal Detonator. These can only be crafted at Rebel Workbenches.

In addition to this, the collaboration also brings a LEGO Fortnite Star Wars Pass which players can purchase and progress through to unlock not only new LEGO Building Kits but also the highly anticipated Chewbacca skin. A long list of characters, including The Ice King, The Ageless, and Darth Vader will be receiving new LEGO styles as part of the update too.

The collaboration is not limited to the LEGO game mode as Battle Royale will also be receiving the Star Wars Mythics, including the new Wooke Bowcaster weapon showcased in a previously released teaser. The Rocket Racing mode, on the other hand, will be receiving a batch of new maps inspired by the Star Wars universe, allowing players to explore these maps while immersing themselves in high-octane races.

Last but not least, the Fortnite Festival game mode will be receiving Star Wars-themed Jam Tracks and instruments that players can purchase and use to perform their favorite songs from Star Wars' vast sonic library.

Return of Olympian Powers and Mythics

With the Fortnite x Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration coming to an end with the v29.40 update, the Olympian Power Mythics i.e. The Thunderbolt of Zeus, Chains of Hades, and the Wings of Icarus have been re-added to the loot pool. However, this also means that all Elemental Mythics have been vaulted with the exception of Waterbending since Korra's inclusion lasts for the duration of the season.

New cosmetics and storyline hints

Apart from the new Star Wars cosmetics, including Dagobah Luke, Chewbacca, and Lando Calrissian, the game also received a ton of new and original cosmetics, some of which even tie into the storyline. Leaks have showcased a Titan skin, supposedly being the entity behind the Titan Hand that emerged in the lead-up to Chapter 5 Season 2.

Additionally, leaks have also showcased a hint of the upcoming storyline, with the files hinting at a character named The Wanderer becoming an integral part of the narrative as a threat in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

