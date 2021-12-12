“F**k”: 2-year-old produces a hilarious reaction to her dad losing a game of Fortnite

Fortnite fans have seen some of the most bizarre reactions within their community. However, in a recent video, a Fortnite fan shared a video of how a two-year-old child reacted to her dad losing a game of Fortnite. Well, it's a sentiment that everybody feels when they lose, but the child did not hesitate to express it out loud.

Watching her dad lose a game of Fortnite, the child did not hesitate to drop the F-bomb, shocking her mother while her father sat beside her trying to suppress his laughter.

"F**k!"

Daughter drops the F-bomb after her dad loses a game of Fortnite

Fortnite players are often known to rage when they lose games. However, it is not often that the community gets to see players with their little cheerleaders raging for them when they lose.

A video recently went viral on TikTok where a little child could be seen sitting beside her father with a controller in her hands. Although the video started on an adorable note, with the girl being excited that she succeeded in something while playing the game with her father, it soon took a hilarious turn.

When her father lost a game of Fortnite, the little girl let loose the F-bomb with a grave expression, leading to her mother being in absolute shock.

"Maya!"

On the other hand, her father could not control his laughter and was left in splits after hearing his daughter's words.

Fortnite fans are known for their rage, and it seems like the little Fortnite enthusiast is already on her way to becoming an ardent Fortnite player in the future.

Epic Games recently dropped Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 earlier than expected, releasing the latest update on December 6, 2021. Fans are hyped about all the new collaborations and characters introduced to the new chapter so far. They can expect more such exciting features to appear in the game slowly. Therefore the hype is absolutely worth it.

