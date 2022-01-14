3 female Fortnite skins players seem to love (& 3 that are ignored)

Fortnite skins are among the most purchased items in the gaming community. From their favorite movies characters to streamers, players go all out to buy their choice of outfit no matter the price.

Epic Games has a history of making strong female characters, and loopers use them because of lesser hitpoints. While some skins are likable, others get ignored.

Three Female Fortnite skins that gamers adore

1) Loserfruit

The famous Aussie streamer, Loserfruit, made her way into Fortnite as an in-game Icon skin in Chapter 2. Users across the globe showed their love towards the skin as it boasted colorful glowy arms and a fashionable outfit with a reverse hat.

Even her in-built emote that pops the animated strawberry was a fan favorite.

2) Ruby

Ruby first entered the item shop in Chapter 1 Season X and showed off the glorious red outfit that was pretty modern. The community instantly fell in love with the skin and didn't think twice before getting it into their locker.

Sporting two different styles, this beauty remains a fan favorite.

3) Lynx

Fortnite's first Catwoman, Lynx, has been a fan favorite to date. With her deadly look and multiple styles, she's one of the most dynamic skins. Lynx always has a built-in emote that transforms her human form into her lethal Catsuit.

Every time she appears in the item shop, players buy the skin using their V-Bucks as they deem it worthy.

Three female skins that remain ignored

1) Zorii Bliss

Zorii Bliss, part of the First Order set from Star Wars, made her way into Fortnite during Chapter 2 with the rest of the skins in the Star Wars collab. Although a key character in the Episode IX movie, she didn't have a grand entry like everyone else in the item shop.

Gamers found her skin a bit dull from the others and instead went for Rey Skywalker, the legendary Jedi, a much better cosmetic outfit.

2) Waypoint

Waypoint had a lot of mixed reactions from the community. Some liked it, while a few had their speculations that it was a bad copy of other existing skins.

Players were hoping for something new when this was released but instead got Waypoint, which they regarded as just another filler skin in their lockers.

3) Yee-Haw

Yee-Haw was a troll skin when it first came out in the item shop. Several loopers bought it due to its uniqueness, but that didn't last long.

The skin now rots in users' lockers and has not been returned to the item shop in forever. It is not considered fit for matches as it contains too many hitpoints and has a dull color grading.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

