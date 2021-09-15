Fort Crumpet in Fortnite: Where to find bottles of Knightly Crimson in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has added a new customizable skin as part of its Battle Pass, known as the Toona Fish skin. Players can apply different color schemes to this skin to customize it. This can be done by acquiring bottles of different colors associated with this skin. The Knightly Crimson bottle is one of the highly-valued color bottles for the Toona Fish skin.

Finding bottles of Knightly Crimson for the Toona Fish skin is not challenging if players know exactly where to look.

Knightly Crimson bottles can be found in Fort Crumpet on Fortnite island

The fort is located to the northwest of Believer Beach. The stone walls surrounding the fort make it easy to locate.

Fort Crumpet in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Fortnite Wiki - Fandom)

Once players have arrived at Fort Crumpet, they have to locate three bottles of Knightly Crimson. The locations of these three bottles should be indicated on the minimap. However, if players cannot understand the locations from the minimap, here's where they have to look for the bottles of Knightly Crimson.

Passing through the archway on the east side of Fort Crumpet will lead the players to the first bottle of Crimson Knightly. Players can find a doorway past the stairs on the left. Through that doorway, players will enter a corridor where they will find the second bottle of Knightly Crimson. For the final bottle, players have to enter the central structure of Fort Crumpet. Climbing several flights of stairs will lead them to a small exterior landing, where they can find the third bottle of Knightly Crimson.

How many Color Bottles have you obtained so far? pic.twitter.com/XKl1PATFOr — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) September 13, 2021

Apart from Knightly Crimson, there are several other color bottles that players can obtain to customize the Toona Fish skin in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8.

