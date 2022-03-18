3 best Fortnite built-in pickaxes (& 3 which are the worst)

Fortnite has various mechanics and elements that set it apart from different battle royale games. One of the game's critical elements is building and editing. This puts fighting opponents in Fortnite at a whole new level and intensity. But to achieve this, builds cannot be done infinitely using materials that need to be harvested. To harvest these mats, the pickaxe comes into use.

These pickaxes either farm, break or damage entities presented to loopers across the island. Several pickaxes have been introduced in the game, either in the Battle Pass or in the item shop. This includes pickaxes that resemble those from other franchises or collaborations. Some pickaxes are built-in and can only be used after a specific emote or use of a skin.

Here are some that the community loves and some that they despise.

3 Best Fortnite built-in pickaxes

1) Adamantium Claws

Adamantium claws, which originated from Marvel's Wolverine collab, were introduced in Chapter 2 Season 4. The pickaxe gets activated once the Wolverine performs its built-in emote.

It looks promising and feels smooth to players while using the claws like an actual slash that the character is famous for. It was attainable through the Wolverine challenges in the Battle Pass. It is one of the most popular pickaxes that exists in-game.

2) Thor's Mjolnir

Thor's Mjolnir hit the Battle Pass on its release in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Marvel collab. The Marvel fanbase was excited to see whether the fundamentals of the hammer would be implemented in-game, which it did.

Thor's Mjolnir can only be wielded by Thor and Captain America as they are considered Worthy in the franchise. The swing sound and animation make it even more dashing and thunderous. Although it isn't a built-in pickaxe, the exclusivity of its use makes it rare.

3) Ezio's Hidden Blade

The newly introduced Assassin Creed's Ezio skin was a major hit. It was popular as it was another Fortnite Gaming Legends collaboration. The built-in emote reveals its famous blades that can be used as a pickaxe and is considered one of the best dual pickaxes out there.

3 worst built-in pickaxes in Fortnite

1) Yautja Wristblades

The Predator skin was another success in Fortnite, but the same could not be said for the pickaxe. The design of the pickaxe made it more unappealing and had no intense detailing in comparison to the blade used by the character in its franchise.

2) Carnage Cleaver

Carnage Cleaver, which was first available in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was appealing at first. It can be unlocked through the Battle Pass and can only be used by the Red Symbiote himself. However, this was a direct copy of Venom's in-built pickaxe, which did not give much uniqueness to it. The design of the pickaxe is also slightly longer than the average pickaxe, which makes it uneven to play with.

3) Symbiote Scythe

The new release of the Venom skin, which featured Tom Hardy, was a success. This brought the community with two identical Venom skins where pickaxes related to them were different. While the OG Venom pickaxe was liked by the community, the other one wasn't. It had an identical look but with a change in shape.

