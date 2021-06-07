Fortnite: 5 popular dances and the real people behind them

Emoting in Fortnite has been one of the best aspects of the game. It allows players to communicate with each other in the game. It also allows players to do a bit of trash talking when they eliminate someone or win a game. It also allows players to express themselves in fun and unique ways, offering collaborative ideas with other brands.

There are a lot of made up or random emotes in Fortnite. There are also a lot of real-life dances and moves that have inspired Fortnite to add them to the game. Some come from songs with a dance in them, and others come from a dance that was made while listening to a song. Here are five examples.

5 real life Fortnite emotes

5) Bella Poarch

TikTok has been a treasure trove for Fortnite. Every week there is a new trending song and dance, and some popular creators have created dances that have made their way into Fortnite. Bella Poarch is one such example. Poarch wrote and performed a single titled Build-A-B***h, and in the video, she does an accompanying dance. The dance and accompanying instrumentals have made their way into Fortnite.

I'm built with flaws and attitude💕 Grab my Build Up Emote on Fortnite 🎮 @FortniteGame pic.twitter.com/IB5NIKIwSM — Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch) June 5, 2021

Bella Poarch. Image via ExactNetWorth

4) Say So

Doja Cat's song "Say So" was a viral hit on TikTok. Many popular creators, including Charli D'Amelio, performed the viral dance many times. The song and dance made its way into Fortnite. The song has long outlasted the dance on TikTok, but the dance was huge when it was trending.

3) Billy Bounce

YouTuber YouFunny B created a dance called Billy Bounce. The viral dance was quickly added to Fortnite and called "Billy Bounce." The dance was created as a dance challenge, making it a strong Fortnite emote.

You do you.



Grab the new traversal Billy Bounce Emote in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/AlSHnexm4A — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 27, 2019

2) Wanna See Me

The song "Whole Lotta Choppas" by SadaBaby was a popular song even before it made it to TikTok. The song was danced to by many popular creators, driving trends and content for so many TikTokers. The song, dance and emote are all a huge hit.

1) Toosie Slide

Drake's hit single, "Toosie Slide," took the world by storm. This song, like the Electric Slide and the Cupid Shuffle, was made to be danced to. The song's chorus has instructions on how to do the dance, making it a great choice to add to Fortnite's emote catalog. The dance and song went viral, with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell doing it with draft pick Jerry Jeudy.

Toosie Slide. Image via Vulture

Fortnite has a deep catalog of emotes. What will be added next?

Edited by Gautham Balaji