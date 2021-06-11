Fortnite: 5 rage quits caught on livestream

Fortnite has accrued a massive following since its release in 2017. Many streamers owe their careers to Fortnite. It's considered one of the most fun games to play, but that doesn't absolve it of one of gaming's biggest epidemics: rage quitting.

Rage quitting is something that happens across almost all games, but especially in multiplayer, PVP games. There aren't a lot more enjoyable things than nabbing a Victory Royale, but a premature exit can be frustrating. It can be even more frustrating when the player feels like it shouldn't have happened or that the opponent is not better than them. Here are some of the most notable rage quits that were caught on livestreams.

5 times Fortnite players streamed their rage

5) LyndonFPS

Coming off a solid elimination, Lyndon FPS was feeling good and expecting more. When he hit his first shot for 75 damage, he expected that to continue. However, a couple of missed shots resulted in an early elimination, to which he responded by slamming his headset down and smashing his keyboard in anger. The keyboard is now in two pieces.

Lyndon FPS. Image via TopTwitchStreamers

4) Tthump

Perhaps one of the calmer rages (as oxymoronic as that is) has to go Twitch streamer Tthump. He was streaming a round of Fortnite when he got into a battle and took damage from his opponent, only to then be sniped from afar.

"Really?" he said before punching his monitor. "That monitor is broken," he said afterwards. He released one moment of rage, and that was all it took. Seems like raging is his forte, though.

3) SlickNL

SlickNL was playing a round of Fortnite when suddenly, he missed an edit, leaving his wall completely open. He took one shotgun shot and was eliminated. What resulted was arguably an even quicker death for his monitor. He punched his monitor several times, rage coursing with every hit. It seems as though his monitor wasn't the only thing lost.

Twitch profile for SlickNL is no more. Image via Twitch

2) Nadeshot

Twitch streamer Nadeshot was playing a round of Duos and was chasing down an opponent, doing some solid damage. His teammates' warnings to "watch behind you," weren't heard in time and he was knocked down. He calmly told his teammate where the opponent was before removing his headset and proceeding to hurl it at the ground. The clip shows pieces of the headset fly into view and Nadeshot tells everyone he's done for the night. It seems Nadeshot is also infamous for raging.

1) Ninja

The top spot has to go to the most notable streamer, who has admittedly calmed down in recent years. Still, the early years of Ninja's Fortnite streaming career saw some epic rage moments.

One notable moment comes at the beginning of this video in which a monument in the game prevented him from building and resulted in a premature exit. Ninja began ranting with expletives laced all throughout about going up to Epic Games to get them to fix the game. A legendary Fortnite rant, though he didn't break any of his things.

