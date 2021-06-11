Fortnite: 5 unreleased items we haven't seen yet

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 brought a lot of changes to Fortnite. New characters, new threats, new stories and more. The game has had a lot of additions since the update went live on June 8th, but there's still a lot unreleased.

Naturally, Fortnite doesn't want to give everything away at the onset of the season. Seasons last around three months and they need to have content and new additions to last that long.

Granted, they can always drop things that are unannounced, but teasing things, whether in unofficial teasers or official season trailers, gives people something to look forward to. Here are five of those things.

5 things Fortnite hasn't released yet

Unreleased Items from the trailer:



- Left one: Rick's Cowinator, can lift objects and throw them

- Middle one: Plasma Shotgun

- Right one: No Gravity Throwable, it's self explanatory but wait till you see what else it can do 👀 pic.twitter.com/GakjpzKzRy — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 9, 2021

5) The new helicopter

Fans have spotted a new helicopter, similar to the Choppa of seasons past, in the trailer that hasn't been released yet. Could this be coming later?

and a new choppa that was spotted in the story’s trailer. — Twea - Fortnite Dataminer (@TweaBR) June 10, 2021

The Choppa. Image via Epic Games Store

4) Rick's Cowinator

The Cowinator was shown in the trailer lifting a taxi and moving it elsewhere. This would be a wild addition to the game. The ability to move objects can give players a real advantage over their opponents, especially if it allows them to move their opponents' builds.

3) Plasma Shotgun

The plasma shotgun was also teased in the trailer. It is rumored to be the Pulsar 9000 and will have really good stats, making this one of the strongest weapons for Fortnite this season.

2) No Gravity throwable

This throwable was also teased in the trailer and will affect the gravity of a certain area. This can really disorient an opponent. It also makes for a fun third-partying item, as it can really disrupt a battle that a player isn't even a part of.

Catalog Entry #407-740



When placed onto the face this strange plastic device seemed to make us appear as unrecognizable.



More testing required.



Full data upload - 6.8.2021 pic.twitter.com/KXGykzgO7S — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 6, 2021

1) Loki

Loki was teased before Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 dropped, but hasn't arrived yet. With his new Disney+ show arriving June 9th, it stands to reason that he'll show up sooner rather than later. Perhaps something in the show will coincide with his arrival in Fortnite.

It is also possible that he's leading the alien army against the Fortnite island, as he did in New York in 2012's The Avengers. Either way, with the popularity and critical success of the premiere of his show, it's highly unlikely Fortnite doesn't ultimately bring him into the game.

Loki. Image via CNET

Plus, the No Gravity throwable coincidentally looks like the Tesseract that Loki is infamously obsessed with. Perhaps that's how they'll introduce him.

I might be wrong about the right image but there's something that does what I just said and it looks like a small cube too.. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 9, 2021

What else will Fortnite add this season?

Edited by Nikhil Vinod