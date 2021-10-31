Fortnite accused of 'false advertising' after too many misleading teasers for Chapter 2 Season 8

Epic Games has stirred up quite some trouble with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 teasers. Players have alleged that the developers intentionally included fake images in the season teasers to increase the hype.

The past couple of Fortnite seasons have included various images and videos for their teasers. Some of these teasers hinted at the arrival of several things to the game in the following seasons. However, these items, whether they were POIs, characters, or events, never showed up in the game.

APØLLOWEEN 🎃 @MTG_Apollo Epic is getting a liiiitttle too comfortable showing us stuff that isn’t actually in the game… Epic is getting a liiiitttle too comfortable showing us stuff that isn’t actually in the game… https://t.co/tL0mklc4EQ

The practice has been going on for many seasons now, and fans are clearly upset. They are often given hopes that end up getting crushed due to Fortnite's clickbait advertising.

Fortnite players are fed up with misleading teasers

Many leaks discovered by data miners have questionable legitimacy, and often fail to make it to the game. However, if hints and teasers come from Epic Games, players have reason to believe that these might indeed be real.

The popular Tilted Towers location has been shown in several images throughout Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 and 8. This has led players to believe that the POI might be returning to the game. Unfortunately, the location still hasn't appeared in the game, which means Epic Games needs to make its teasers more accurate.

T man @ItsMeTman

But they never gave it to us @MTG_Apollo The pleasent one hurts the most because they literally showed RECORDED GAMEPLAY OF IT which means they have it on a build somewhere internallyBut they never gave it to us @MTG_Apollo The pleasent one hurts the most because they literally showed RECORDED GAMEPLAY OF IT which means they have it on a build somewhere internallyBut they never gave it to us

A Fortnitemares 2021 teaser also displayed a fully decorated Pleasant Park. The teaser was an actual recorded gameplay, but players are yet to see anything similar in the game.

Players accuse Fortnite of 'false advertising'

Following various misleading teasers, players have accused Fortnite of 'false advertising'. It has started a hot debate online about whether what Epic Games is doing can be termed 'false advertising'. Several players believe that Fortnite's free-to-play nature saves it from such accusations.

Jack Khan @Trip8le8 @TravisV_YT @MTG_Apollo Not false advertising . For it to be false advertising you’d have to pay to play the game. But you don’t, it’s free. And even then the line is super blurred. Just don’t expect the changes it shows. It’s not a difficult concept to comprehend. @TravisV_YT @MTG_Apollo Not false advertising . For it to be false advertising you’d have to pay to play the game. But you don’t, it’s free. And even then the line is super blurred. Just don’t expect the changes it shows. It’s not a difficult concept to comprehend.

Regardless of the technicality, players are clearly upset about being shown things that never show up in the game. In fact, players have also gone as far as to say that the game needs to make up false creative visuals to cover up for its boring nature.

Travis (spoopy month oOoO) @TravisV_YT

Still salty about tilted btw.

LIKE WHATS THE POINT OF SHOWING TILTED, A PLACE THAT EVERYONE WANTS BACK JUST TO DO NOTHING WITH IT????? @MTG_Apollo It’s quite literally false advertising.Still salty about tilted btw.LIKE WHATS THE POINT OF SHOWING TILTED, A PLACE THAT EVERYONE WANTS BACK JUST TO DO NOTHING WITH IT????? @MTG_Apollo It’s quite literally false advertising. Still salty about tilted btw. LIKE WHATS THE POINT OF SHOWING TILTED, A PLACE THAT EVERYONE WANTS BACK JUST TO DO NOTHING WITH IT?????

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Naturally, there are two sides to this debate as well, with many players thinking this is not that big of an issue. However, those trying to follow Fortnite lore are having a hard time doing so with all the misleading hints.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan