“Fortnite actually put the chest there again”: Epic Games pays homage to The Shark from Chapter 2

With Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 less than two days away, Epic Games has started revealing content that players can expect to see in the upcoming saga of the game through teasers, and these hints towards the new season have undoubtedly injected excitement into the community. One such teaser recently showcased what seems to be an upcoming Sharkboat POI, and while the teaser in itself is exciting enough, it pays homage to one of the game's most beloved locations.

The Sharkboat POI teaser, recently revealed as part of the build-up for Chapter 5 Season 3, features the previously leaked large shark ship being washed ashore on the Island.

However, many players, including veteran Fortnite leaker HYPEX, have noticed how the new Sharkboat POI bears a heavy resemblance to The Shark POI from Chapter 2 Season 2, with the developers even adding a chest to the nose of the shark head, leading HYPEX to state:

“Fortnite actually put the chest there again.”

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Expand Tweet

Comments from the community (X/HYPEX)

This has only added to the already fever pitch excitement for the upcoming season, with players taking to social media channels to express their opinions on the resemblance. X user @NateNosek highlighted their excitement for the upcoming Sharkboat POI while also hoping that, much like The Shark POI, the Sharkboat POI also has a Boss NPC as iconic as Skye.

Meanwhile, X user @FortnitePV2 theorized about the connections between the two POIs, suggesting that the Sharkboat POI might tie into the upcoming Chapter 2 OG season and provide the foundation for the return of The Shark POI. Additionally, X user @vBlazeFN referenced the chest on the nose of both POIs and also expressed their desire to see a powerful boss like Skye at the POI.

Highlighting how the settings for both POIs differ vastly, X user @Nailhole_ commented:

"This time there is no water to jump down and not take damage."

What can players expect from the Sharkboat POI in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3?

Expand Tweet

The new Sharkboat POI is set to be one of the many new POIs that Epic Games introduces in Chapter 5 Season 3, and the ship seemingly has ties to the game's lore. As seen in the previously released cinematic teaser for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, the shark ship will be responsible for bringing the character featured in the teaser, referred to as Nitro Guy, to the Island.

While not much is known about the POI at the moment, it is likely to feature Nitro Guy as a Boss NPC when Chapter 5 Season 3 launches, and defeating him should provide players with a Mythic version of one of the many new weapons being introduced in the upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback