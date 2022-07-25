Fortnite: Alice in Wonderland collaboration might be in the works for Chapter 3

Fortnite has discovered the perfect formula to bring collaborations to the game. According to the current theme, everything that can be associated with it is being brought through rifts in the metaverse.

A good example of this would be Chapter 2 Season 7. When the aliens came to the island, most crossovers had some connection to the theme. In fact, this was even reflected in the Battle Pass with the Rick Sanchez skin. This time around in Chapter 3 Season 3, the developers seem to be doing something similar.

Disclaimer: Epic Games has not released any official information on the same. Hence, players should take it with a pinch of salt.

The appearance of Alice in Fortnite

Following the Fortnite update in version 21.10, a small quaint house popped up in Greasy Grove. Given how the reality of POIs has been shifting in-game, this is nothing strange. However, alongside the house, a tiny table, two chairs, a teapot, and macarons have also appeared.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist



Could be hinting an Alice in Wonderland collab, or just a reference.



(Thanks to Royal on Discord and In #Fortnite v21.30, a house in Greasy Grove has added mushrooms and a small fantasy tea party, a plate of macaroons and a red hearts teapot.Could be hinting an Alice in Wonderland collab, or just a reference.(Thanks to Royal on Discord and @thebigjonse for letting me know) In #Fortnite v21.30, a house in Greasy Grove has added mushrooms and a small fantasy tea party, a plate of macaroons and a red hearts teapot.Could be hinting an Alice in Wonderland collab, or just a reference.(Thanks to Royal on Discord and @thebigjonse for letting me know) https://t.co/PEp01sNM3P

At first glance, this setup seems sporadic and random, but on closer inspection, it bears a striking resemblance to that of The Hatter's tea party from Alice in Wonderland. While this may seem like a coincidence, the current biome in which it is placed lines up perfectly from that of the 1865 English novel by Lewis Carroll.

There are giant mushrooms and strange occurrences on the island, and the biome looks very foreign in nature. Perhaps the only thing missing is a white-tailed rabbit waiting to lead players down a hole.

MaidenViking @Kjersti1982 @FN_Assist @thebigjonse I don't think we're gonna get it, but I would love an Alice in Wonderland collab. Alice and Mad Hatter for sure. Dutch might be the closest thing we got to the white Rabbit @FN_Assist @thebigjonse I don't think we're gonna get it, but I would love an Alice in Wonderland collab. Alice and Mad Hatter for sure. Dutch might be the closest thing we got to the white Rabbit https://t.co/eQVejPQ4eS

So the question at hand is, "Will Fortnite be having an Alice in Wonderland collaboration?" Well, there is a strong possibility of it happening. While the collaboration may seem like an odd fit in-game, there have been stranger crossovers in the past.

According to leaker FN_assit, Epic Games has a history of leaving hints and references in-game. As time progressed, these got more elaborate and to the point. A good example of this would be the Indiana Jones collaboration. Thus, seeing a tea party in Fortnite is sort of a direct reference to Alice in Wonderland.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist We all know Epic makes a lot of easter eggs and references in the past, but as the years have gone on they typically do more references and hints to collabs they're going to do (Indiana Jones, etc). This would be the first in a while that's a reference by itself. We all know Epic makes a lot of easter eggs and references in the past, but as the years have gone on they typically do more references and hints to collabs they're going to do (Indiana Jones, etc). This would be the first in a while that's a reference by itself.

Since Alice's design is rather simple, replicating it in-game will not be an issue. In fact, even the Hatter would make a good outfit - that is, if the collaboration takes inspiration from the 2010 movie adaptation of the novel.

That being said, what does the community think of it?

The community approves of the possible Alice in Wonderland crossover

While every confirmed collaboration does eventually make its way into the game, not all of them are welcomed with open arms. Some are shunned upon, while others fade from memory as soon as they are done with. In the case of Alice in Wonderland, things are looking great so far. Here are a few reactions from fans:

TonyIsStrange @MysticalMattttt @FN_Assist @thebigjonse This has been there but I WOULD DIEEEE FOR A COLLAB WITH TIM BURTON’S ALICE @FN_Assist @thebigjonse This has been there but I WOULD DIEEEE FOR A COLLAB WITH TIM BURTON’S ALICE😭😭😭 https://t.co/Ib3KEsx3Fb

6͓̽6͓̽6͓̽ @Undefined99999 This season of fortnite NEEDS an Alice in wonderland skin. This season of fortnite NEEDS an Alice in wonderland skin.

Just ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ Viv @JustKittenViv I need in Alice in Wonderland Fortnite skin. I need in Alice in Wonderland Fortnite skin. https://t.co/JMNNdzGHjy

Use Code:Cattus_da_best @Cattusontwitt @FN_Assist @thebigjonse Can't wait to get sniped by The Mad Hatter with his Half-full cup of tea backbling, sold in the item shop for 1,500 V-bucks @FN_Assist @thebigjonse Can't wait to get sniped by The Mad Hatter with his Half-full cup of tea backbling, sold in the item shop for 1,500 V-bucks

Given that the main attraction of the crossover will be skins, Alice is bound to be the most important one for fans. Here is a concept from an artist showcasing their rendition of the skin:

GUTO 〄 @principe_guto 🫖 [Concept] The rabbit hunter. In this new season Fortnite made a table with sweets and tea, a clear reference to Alice in Wonderland. It's a perfect time for skins based on fairy tales. #fortnite #fortnite art [Concept] The rabbit hunter. In this new season Fortnite made a table with sweets and tea, a clear reference to Alice in Wonderland. It's a perfect time for skins based on fairy tales. #fortnite #fortniteart ☕️🍰🍄🫖🐇 https://t.co/xM3ygZewR5

For the time being, that is all the information available for the collaboration. With nothing else to go on, readers will have to wait for more direct hints or leaks. Hopefully, dataminers will find something in the files before the next Fortnite update.

