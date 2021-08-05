Fortnite alien artifacts Week 9 location: All 5 artifacts and where to find them

Fortnite Season 7 Week 9 started with a bang, as the Mothership abducted parts of Slurpy Swamp and is soon to go on the hunt again for more POIs. On the flip side of things, Dr. Slone plans to bring down the Mothership and is looking for volunteers to help.

In addition to the ongoing events, five more alien artifacts have been introduced to the island for loopers to collect. They are really scattered, and players will have to travel quite a lot to collect them all.

alien artifacts now show up on the minimap pic.twitter.com/FnUQsy7WPI — Arryh 🧡 (@_Arryh) August 3, 2021

Note: Fortnite alien artifacts for week nine will go live in-game on August 5th, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

All Fortnite alien artifacts locations for Week 9

1) Gas N' Grub

Not much grub to grab (Image via EveryDay FN/YouTube)

Located a short distance north of Lazy Lake, players will find a quiet little eatery known as "Gas N' Grub. The alien artifact is located inside the eatery (the building next to the gas station). Walk up to it to collect it.

2) Defiant Dish

Ground control to Major Tom (Image via EveryDay FN/YouTube)

Located a short distance east of Weeping Woods, players will travel to the IO satellite station known as Defiant Dish. On top of the massive satellite dish at this POI, players will find an alien artifact.

Landing here directly will be the easiest way to get it. However, players can also get the Fortnite alien artifact by building a ramp to reach it. Beware of IO guards while attempting to collect it.

3) Weeping Woods

Fortnite Season 6 nostalgia (Image via EveryDay FN/YouTube)

Within Weeping Woods, players will find a ruined structure from Fortnite Season 6, known as the Guardian Tower. Located on the west side of this tower, an alien artifact can be found within the tiny stone house. Walk up to it to collect it.

4) Stack Shack

Good spot to do some fishing (Image via EveryDay FN/YouTube)

Located off the island's coast, northwest of Holly Hatchery, players will come across a POI known as the Stack Shack. Although building a land bridge to the tiny island is possible, players will have a much easier time simply landing there directly to collect the artifact.

5) Unremarkable Shack

Is that an underground bunker? (Image via EveryDay FN/YouTube)

Located northwest of Craggy Cliffs, players will find a tiny island with two houses on it. One of these houses is a POI known as Unremarkable Shack. The alien artifact is located within the smaller shack on the east coast of the tiny island. Players will need to break the outer wooden wall to get to it.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

