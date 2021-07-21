Fortnite alien egg location: Where to mark an alien egg in Season 7

Bushranger has been acting rather strangely since the start of Fortnite Season 7. The NPC initially tasked players with constructing a wooden hatchery in offbeat locations and now wants players to risk their lives trying to mark alien eggs.

Why is Bushranger interested in alien eggs to begin with? Is the NPC studying them for weaknesses or something more diabolical altogether? While the answer is unknown at the moment, players who are willing to partake in the challenge can earn 30,000 experience points for successfully marking an alien egg.

"Mark an alien egg" Legendary challenge (Image via HYPEX/Twitter)

Fortnite Season 7: How to complete the "Mark an Alien Egg" week 7 Legendary challenge

In order to complete this challenge, players will have to find and mark an alien egg; however, that's easier said than done, given the numerous factors that have to be taken into consideration.

As of now, in Fortnite Season 7, alien parasites can be all over the map - more often attached to a wild animal; however, the same cannot be said for the alien eggs from which they hatch.

Okay, i just witnessed 2 things! Firest, alien parasite can latch on a IO guard & second, chicken can lay alien egg if they got an alien parasite latched on them which explains one way on how those eggs appears more often over time... 🤔 #Fortnite #XboxShare pic.twitter.com/HI2gx7LYQL — Makugan Ω (@makugan99) July 18, 2021

There are two distinct places on Fortnite's Island that feature alien eggs: Holly Hatchery and the area patrolled by Zyg & Choppy. Each place has a couple of alien eggs that can be marked, but all locations have their pros and cons.

1) Holly Hatchery

Although there are a lot of alien eggs in this location, getting to them may be a bit difficult. Given that the POI has become a hotspot, players may find themselves caught in the crossfire between alien guards and other players. This makes it harder to find and mark an alien egg.

#Fortnite v17.10 Content Update #2 Map Changes 🗺📍



• Holly Hatchery is now spawning Alien Parasite eggs and there are many Alien Trespassers roaming around to guard the eggs! pic.twitter.com/bbsrgnhAHA — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) July 13, 2021

2) Zyg & Choppy

It goes without saying that where Zyg and Choppy are found, players are bound to find some alien eggs as well. The strange duo keeps planting them wherever they go. Following the Fortnite 17.20 update, players can find them next to the purple blotch on the minimap on the south side of the Aftermath.

Zyg e Choppy agora estão entre o Distrito Decrépito e o centro do mapa, andando sempre em círculos entre as duas árvores do local.



Eles continuam criando e cultivando mais Ovos Parasitas na medida que se movem na ilha do #Fortnite.

via @iannzits pic.twitter.com/4P26SFdRp4 — kaabutosz - Fortnite Leaks (@kaabutoszleaks) July 20, 2021

Although the location is relatively peaceful, given that Zyg and Choppy drop a mythic ray gun when eliminated, more players are likely to search and hunt down the NPC. Luckily, there is a third option when it comes to finding alien eggs.

3) Purple blotches of land

Although Holly Hatchery is the main POI to find alien eggs to mark, players can encounter them next to purple blotches on the island, and even randomly in other locations. However, due to them being scarce, players will have to opt for the above two options to finish the challenge fast.

Note: Fortnite week 7 Legendary challenges go live on July 21st, 10 AM ET.

