Fortnite All Weapons Free For All: UEFN map code, how to play, and more

Fortnite has managed to establish a Creative ecosystem that allows players to explore a variety of game modes and creator-made experiences. However, among these otherworldly experiences and game modes, there are a few that provide a simple yet satisfying environment where players can engage in intense battles.

This is exactly what the All Weapons Free For All map, created by Fortnite Creator MrMonkeyFN, does. It allows players to engage in classic Free For All battles in a designated arena, with every weapon in the game available at their disposal.

This article breaks down how you can find the All Weapons Free For All Fortnite map, so you can experience the classic competition to be the last man standing in an exceptionally designed environment.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite All Weapons Free For All map

UEFN map code

The All Weapons Free For All map lobby (Image via Epic Games)

Since Free For All maps for Fortnite are quite popular in the ecosystem, the All Weapons Free For All map has managed to garner a significant player base, so it shouldn't be too difficult to spot on the Discover page.

However, if you are unable to find the map or just want to skip the hassle of browsing, you can head to the search icon in the top-left corner of the main Fortnite Battle Royale lobby.

Here, you will see a search bar prompting you to enter the designated UEFN map code for the All Weapons Free For All map: 2612-6741-8261. Once you have entered the assigned map code, hit Confirm by clicking the Select button. This will change your current game mode to the All Weapons Free For All map, and you can now join a public lobby.

How to play

The All Weapons Free For All map has almost every weapon from the game's history (Image via Epic Games)

Once you load into a match on the All Weapons Free For All map, you will spawn in an area filled with Vending Machines that hold almost every weapon that has ever been added to the game over the years. This includes Chapter 5 Season 2 weapons like the Thunderbolt of Zeus and the Chains of Hades.

You can pick and choose from this long list of equipment to build your ideal and once you've done so, you can head down to the arena to battle it out with opponent players.

The map has no kill limits, so players can keep playing to their heart's content. Much like other UEFN experiences, the All Weapons Free For All map will provide you with XP for the Fortnite Battle Pass, allowing you to enjoy the intense battles while progressing through the tiers.

